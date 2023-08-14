Dean Gaffney has said he’s “broken” as he announced the death of his mother Marian on Instagram this morning (August 14).

Sharing a photo of himself with his mum, and then another of her on her own, Dean announced her death and paid tribute to her in the caption.

He began: “I am simply broken to share that my beautiful selfless mother Marian has sadly passed away. I was, am and always will be a mummy’s boy so this news has completely floored me.

“I spoke to her every day and in some ways I’m glad I’m the one that found her asleep.”

He urged his friends and followers to tell their parents and loved ones that they love them, and put down their phones when in their parents’ company, as “life really does change from one minute to the next”.

I truly love you Mum, you don’t only hold a special place in my heart, you are my heart.

Sympathy and support from followers

The former EastEnders actor, who played Robbie Jackson on the soap until 2019, received an outpouring of sympathy from followers. TV presenter Anna Williamson said: “Dean, I’m so sorry to hear this honey. Sending love & always here if you need a shoulder.”

Max Bowden said: “Love you so much mate. She was so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Jake Wood wrote: “So sorry Dean,” followed by a broken heart emoji. Emma Barton added: “So sorry Dean..”

One follower said: “I’m so sorry for your loss, this is one of my biggest fears… how to carry on life without my mum in it, so I can only imagine your heartbreak right now. Lots of love to you and yours.”

Another replied: “Sorry to hear of your loss mate, sending you and family big love.”

Medical discovery saved Dean’s life

Earlier this year, Dean was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity … South Africa after first taking part in the 2006 series. He revealed that the show’s medical team “saved his life” after a discovery they made during a test back in 2020.

Dean first appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Dean was considered for the show that year, when it took place in Wales. However, doctors found a number of polyps in his large intestine. He had an emergency operation. And, he was told that they could have turned into bowel cancer had they not been found.

He told the Mirror: “There is no doubt I’m A Celeb and its medical team saved my life. I might not be here today if it wasn’t for them finding what they did.”

