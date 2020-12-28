Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died at the age of 33.

According to TMZ, the star – who appeared on the reality series from 2013 to 2020 – died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died at the age of 33 (Credit: YouTube)

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan dies at 33

According to the publication, Nick’s great uncle worked on the first boat in the US crab industry.

Meanwhile, two of his aunts were crabbers and Nick started crabbing at just 13-years-old.

Read more: Michelle Mullane: Former BBC radio host dies aged 50

Nick reportedly struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol for years.

He was suspended from part of season 13 of Deadliest Catch and went to rehab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick McGlashan (@therealnickmcglashan)

Tributes to Nick

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on Twitter for Nick.

One person said on Twitter: “RIP Nick McGlashan. Even with all his struggles, you couldn’t help rooting for him.”

After that, another wrote: “Rest in paradise Nick. You will be missed by so many… condolences to all family, friends & captains & crew.”

A third added: “My heartfelt condolences sent out to the family of Nick McGlashan, may you rest in peace my friend.”

RIP Nick McGlashan. Even with all his struggles, you couldn’t help rooting for him #DeadliestCatch — April Woychyshyn (@abw_92) December 28, 2020

@NickMcglashan Rest in paradise Nick, hope grandma Honey was there to help guide you to the light. You will be missed by so many..condolences to all family, friends & Captains & Crew 😢🙏🏼💔 #gonetoosoon #DeadliestCatch — Tiffanie Sorrell (@sorrellsales) December 28, 2020

My heartfelt condolences sent out to the family of Nick Mcglashan, may you rest in peace my friend…… — Vanessa Maugatai (@VanessaMaugatai) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “This is absolutely heartbreaking!! I have watched the show from the beginning and loved ⁦@NickMcglashan.

“So sad! Prayers to his friends and family!”

Read more: Prince Philip 100th birthday: Duke ‘doesn’t want fuss’ as Meghan and Harry ‘hope to return’

In addition, one said: “My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favourite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family.

“We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed @NickMcglashan.

“Much love to the DC family.”

After that, one person added: “@NickMcglashan RIP sir. You had your demons, you’re now at peace. Thanks for being a part of our world for a while.”

In conclusion, another said: “@DeadliestCatch so sad to hear the passing of @NickMcglashan my heart goes out to his family and crew.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.