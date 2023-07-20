Days Of Our Lives star Nick Benedict dies on 77th birthday following post-surgery complications

The death of soap icon Nick Benedict aged 77 has been announced.

The star, who starred in Days Of Our Lives, passed away on his birthday last week, his wife confirmed.

Last week, US actor Nick Benedict sadly passed away, aged 77.

The news was confirmed by Jake’s Steakhouse, a restaurant in Tehachapi, Southern California. Nick’s wife, Ginger, works at the restaurant. Last week, they explained that Ginger had taken a leave of absence to look after Nick following

“Many of you know our bartender Ginger. She has been with us for many years. She has taken a leave of absence from us to handle an extreme medical issue in her family,” they wrote.

“Many of you know Nick Benedict her husband. On July 2 Sunday Nick had emergency spinal cord surgery. He is paralyzed from the neck down. They live in Arizona and Ginger travels back and forth. To say this is a stressful situation is not saying enough,” they then said.

They then announced they would be setting up a GoFundMe for Nick and Ginger.

Days of Our Lives star Nick Benedict passes away after surgery complications

However, last week, the restaurant sadly revealed that Nick had passed away.

“Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger,” they said. People took to the comment section to send their condolences.

“My condolences to his wife and family truly was a joy to watch throughout his many years in television fantastic actor,” one said.

“I am so sorry to hear this. Gary & I loved Nick & he was a huge part of our musical lives. Love to Ginger,” another wrote.

“We love Ginger and so devastated for her and the loss of her husband,” a third commented.

What did Nick star in?

Nick made his TV debut back in 1955 in the series Wiretapper. In 1969, he made an appearance in Mission Impossible episode The Vault.

His first significant role was as Vitenam veteran Phillip Brent in ABC soap opera, All My Children. He played the role for six years and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in his final year on the show.

Between 1980 and 1981, he played the role of Michael Scott in The Young and the Restless. Benedict went on to appear in Another Life, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Tales From The Darkside.

Between 1993 and 2001, he played Curtis Reed on and off in Days Of Our Lives.

