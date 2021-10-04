Dawn French has transformed herself with another hair look, with her husband now claiming she looks like The Chase star Anne Hegerty.

The comedian, 63, recently underwent a shock transformation when she cut off her brunette bob.

However, now she’s gone one step further and reverted back to her natural colour: grey.

Dawn took to her Instagram to show off her latest new haircut with her 227,000 followers.

Dawn French has a brand new haircut (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Vicar of Dibley star compared herself to Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis.

However, her husband felt like she looks more like Chaser Anne Hegerty.

“Hair update. 3 shades of grey (working up to the 50) I’ve chopped even more off,” she told fans.

“I’m thinking I’m giving it solid Jamie Lee Curtis. Husband says I’m giving it full Anne Hegerty…. Righto. In your face husband, coz BOTH are Ishtar…” [Sic]

For those unaware, Ishtar was the Greek goddess of love and sexuality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

Dawn French new hair

Dawn’s followers rushed to comment on her latest transformation.

One wrote: “Oh god it’s totally gorgeous I love it.”

Do you think Dawn looks like Anne? (Credit: ITV)

“You are rocking it girl,” replied a second follower.

A third fan said: “Looking beautiful – go the full grey!”

Hair update. I’m going for it big time. Chop chop.

Bring on the silver.

In my head, it’s v Jamie Lee Curtis. Husband says it’s actually v Anne Hegerty.

Don’t care….

Both are ruddy KWEEEENS pic.twitter.com/Bftu1osnWv — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈 (@Dawn_French) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Dawn made a surprising claim about her late father.

She revealed that he helped her choose her husband, Mark Bignell, from beyond the grave.

Mark is a therapist and co-founder of addiction charity Hamoaze, which he worked at with Dawn’s late mother.

Dawn says she is embracing her grey hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn confessed that she wasn’t initially interested in Mark. However, that all changed when she was sent a sign from her late father.

She told the Mirror: “[Mark] starts to talk about his children, his beloved children who went to live with him when he got divorced. And as he’s talking about his children – no word of a lie – behind him, out in the world, there was a cloud.

“The sun came out from behind the cloud and sunbeams like from God came in through the window and bounced off the wall ­back on him.

“I literally go from just listening, to oh my God, look at him.”

