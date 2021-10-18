Dawn French has left fans baffled with her latest Instagram snap with her husband.

The Vicar of Dibley star, 63, shocked her followers recently when she decided to chop her hair off.

Not only that, but she decided to stop colouring her hair for good too.

Aside from getting a regular trim Dawn has no need to visit the hairdressers, and her latest snap proves the comedian has decided to even give that a miss.

She may be worth millions, but Dawn clearly loves a bargain.

So much so, that instead of shelling out for a professional cut, Dawn decided to ask her husband to lend a hand.

Dawn French shocked fans with her latest snap of her new haircut

What did Dawn French post on Instagram?

Dawn shared a snap of herself mid-trim on Instagram.

“Husb decides to give me a ‘home trim’… send help,” she wrote.

However, something caught the eye of her followers that worried them.

It turns out Dawn’s hubby was chopping off her hair with a knife.

Fans rushed to share their concern, with one replying: “With a penknife????”

A second responded: “Dawn he’s using a knife!!”

“With a Swiss Army knife?” said a third shocked follower.

Meanwhile, fourth added: “You are a brave brave lady!”

Meanwhile, the beloved comedian recently opened up about enjoying the quiet life away from London.

The TV star ditched the capital and moved to Cornwall back in 2006 to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

“I find the clutter of it overwhelming,” she told Woman & Home earlier this year. “I think I’m not meant for a city… that isn’t the real me. The real me is quiet.

Dawn's transformed her appearance recently

“There is, without a doubt, the beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking.”

She went on to add that the picturesque area reminds her of her mother, who sadly died in 2012 at the age of 77.

Dawn said she’s “gone back to where my family are” and the “sense of my mum is there and that is home for me”.