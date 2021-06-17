Dawn French showed off a new hairstyle on social media and fans are loving her new look.

The Vicar of Dibley star posted two new photos to Instagram and Twitter that she says reveal the “real” her.

The first shows Dawn with the bob and fringe we all know, but with her hair dyed a lighter shade of brown.

The second photo reveals a grey undercut, with Dawn giving the camera a huge smile as she shows off her natural hair colour.

On Twitter, she wrote: “Going lighter to welcome the grey… with an undercut surprise of real me… Hello there!”

On Instagram, she explained her new hairstyle in more detail, saying she was “going lighter bit by bit to happily welcome the grey”.

The 63-year-old also added: “Hello there woman in her 60s.”

Dawn French fans loved her new hairstyle

Dawn received hundreds of comments praising her new look, with some saying they’re not sure they would be able to take the plunge and stop dying their own hair.

“Good for you. A bold decision,” one person wrote. “I am no where near ready to embrace the grey! I’m far too young at 54. Box dye all the way for me.”

Another commenter said: “Dawn, you rock, you look bloody amazing! I’m afraid I’m not that brave.”

Dawn French, pictured here in 2017, has previously been known for her luscious dark brown locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, some fans shared their own stories of letting their natural grey hair shine.

One wrote: “Stopped the dye 5 years ago and love myself more now than I ever did. Welcome to the sisterhood Dawn!”

Another added: “Love my silver! Will never go back. Without sounding too psychological, it’s not just a journey in hair colour. I’ve changed in mindset in the last 16 months [too]… go for it! You don’t have to look old.”

Dawn is married to therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell

Earlier this year, Dawn made the claim that her late father helped her choose her husband from beyond the grave.

Dawn married her second husband Mark Bignell in 2013. Mark is a therapist and co-founder of addiction charity Hamoaze, which he worked at with Dawn’s late mother.

Although she claims she wasn’t initially interested in Mark, that all changed when she claims she was sent a sign from her late father.

Dawn is better known for having her hair dyed dark brown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Mirror: “[Mark] starts to talk about his children, his beloved children who went to live with him when he got divorced. And as he’s talking about his children – no word of a lie – behind him, out in the world, there was a cloud.

“The sun came out from behind the cloud and sunbeams like from God came in through the window and bounced off the wall ­back on him. I literally go from just listening, to oh my God, look at him.”

