Dawn French’s net worth ‘revealed’ after she admitted ‘paying the mortgage’ kept her ‘awake at night’

Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French has earned a huge net worth from her successful career, but it still didn’t stop her from having financial worries like the rest of us.

The actress and writer is reportedly worth a staggering £7m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She began her TV career with Jennifer Saunders in 1987, with their hit sketch show French and Saunders. After taking on parts in various TV shows, she portrayed Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley. She’s also written for and produced countless TV shows, had parts in Hollywood films and contributed towards many other projects.

Dawn French starred as Geraldine in The Vicar of Dibley (Credit: BBC)

But despite her successes, Dawn still suffered from money concerns when Covid hit. In an interview with The Guardian at the time, Dawn explained how the uncertainty around paying her bills during the pandemic caused her stress.

Dawn French on money worries

She told the paper: “Recently, I would honestly say paying the mortgage has kept me awake. Covid nicked my work! I’m planning to live a smaller, simpler life, I think, as a result of it.”

When asked if she was planning on downsizing from her £3m Cornish mansion, she said ‘yes’. Dawn explained: “I think so. I don’t know when, but I’m just going to reduce everything so that if this hits us again and again, I can survive. It’s a shame. It wouldn’t normally be the case for me.”

Dawn French revealed how she worried during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

Dawn French narrates The Secret World of Chocolate, which airs a repeat on Channel 4 tonight (Sept 10). The documentary looks at the UK’s obsession with chocolate and the iconic marketing campaigns that came with it over the years.

Expect a healthy dose of nostalgia as the show looks at how confectionary giants have fought to come out on top.

The Secret World of Chocolate will air on Channel 4 at 7pm on Sep 10.

