Dawn French reveals sweet gift from husband to mark seventh wedding anniversary

Actress Dawn French has been treated to a copper heart by her husband Mark Bignell on their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 62-year-old - who tied the knot with the charity boss in 2013 - took to Twitter to show off the sweet gesture.

Sharing a snap of the copper wire shaped heart alongside a jug of pretty white flowers, Dawn wrote: "#7thweddanniv Copper heart from him. Yeah."

And it appears Mark clearly put some thought into the present as copper gifts are traditionally associated with seventh wedding anniversaries.

Dawn's followers were quick to gush over the thoughtful surprise.

Davina McCall commented: "Oh my god that’s so cute."

The couple wed in 2013

Meanwhile, a fan added: "That’s stunning."

In addition, a third said: "That’s really lovely. You cannot beat the thought that goes into a handmade gift."

Dawn and Mark wed in an intimate ceremony held in the coastal town of Newquay in Cornwall.

Who else has Dawn dated?

The Vicar of Dibley star was previously married to comedian Lenny Henry for 25 years after they met on the comedy circuit.

They adopted daughter Billie after struggling to start a family on their own.



Dawn's latest announcement

Last week, the star revealed she is set to reprise her role as Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley for The Big Night In.

She said: "I'm back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In.

"Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway."

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the BBC added: "Until recently the Vicar of Dibley was self-isolating in the confectionary aisle of her local supermarket.

"But she is now back in her vicarage, from where, on April 23, she will deliver a message of hope."

