Dawn French chops off her iconic bob and debuts dramatic new hairstyle

Dawn French has shocked fans by showing off her incredible hair transformation.

The hilarious comedian, known best for the Vicar of Dibley, is also known fondly for her signature brunette bob.

However, in a new Instagram post, the beloved star revealed that she decided that she wanted a change.

Dawn decided to chop off her locks because she says she’s finally ready to embrace her grey hair.

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

Dawn French debuts brand new hair

She captioned the post: “Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey… starting short… aiming at the [old] bob in full grey glory.

“It’s a process… I’m not great at patience.”

Dawn’s 213,000 followers were quick to comment, with many sharing their surprise at her decision.

One wrote: “You’re going to look great! I truly believe it!”

“Grey is where it’s at! Looking good,” said a second.

A third said: “You’re so brave and beautiful.”

And a fourth replied: “Loving the new hairdo! Short and sassy!”

Dawn is best known for her brunette bob (Credit: Splashnews)

Vicar of Dibley star enjoys the quiet life

Meanwhile, Dawn recently opened up about enjoying the quiet life away from London.

The TV star, now 63, moved to Cornwall back in 2006 to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

“I find the clutter of it overwhelming,” she told Woman & Home. “I think I’m not meant for a city… that isn’t the real me. The real me is quiet.

“There is, without a doubt, the beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking.

She added that the area reminds her of her mother, who died in 2012 at the age of 77.

“I’ve gone back to where my family are,” said Dawn. “The sense of my mum is there and that is home for me.”

