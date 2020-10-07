Dawn French has admitted she’s put on weight after losing an incredible seven stone.

The 62-year-old actress even went as far as comparing herself to a “barrel” as she opened up on her recent weight gain.

The Vicar Of Dibley star previously slimmed down following a health scare in 2014.

Dawn French has admitted she’s put on weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dawn French say?

Speaking on her podcast French & Saunders: Titting About, Dawn shared: “I’ve gone back to being an entire barrel but do you know what, I’m going to be 63 this year, I don’t give a [bleep].

“I really don’t, so long as I can walk. I’m not going to be stingy to myself anymore.

I refuse to be forced to dislike myself

“I never did dislike anything about my body, even when I was very, very fat.”

The TV star went on: “I refuse to be forced to dislike myself.

The Vicar Of Dibley star previously lost seven stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I used to get really angry when I did lose weight, people going, ‘You look so well,’ as if you looked awful before – rewarding you for managing it, which is not easy, I accept that.

“But I didn’t want people to give me approval. It’s so patronising.”

Dawn’s weight loss journey

Dawn kickstarted her weight loss journey in 2014 after weighing 19.5 stone.

Although divorcing from husband Lenny Henry at the time, she insists the weight loss was so she could have surgery.

Dawn lost weight following her split from husband Lenny Henry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She previously told an audience during her 30 Million Minutes tour: “When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so.

“Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover.”

In recent years, the comedian has decided to stop calorie counting as she’s afraid her boobs may shrink.

Dawn said: “I’m happy with my boobs. I do not want to lose them. I would never surrender them to anyone.”

