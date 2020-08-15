Davina McCall has kept up her workout routine during lockdown, but couldn’t contain her surprise as son Chester joined in too.

The 52-year-old presenter posted the video as she shouted upstairs to see if anyone wanted to join in. To her surprise, son Chester said yes!

The TV star captioned the video: “Couldn’t quite believe it! Chester said yes!!!!

“We just got very sweaty to @ownyourgoalsdavina #fitcombat with @fayes_fitness … We are sweaty happy messes!”

What did fans say about Davina McCall and her post?

Fans couldn’t believe it either, as they laughed at the shock on Davina’s face when son Chester shouted that he would join in. One fan said: “Your face when he said yes.”

Another commented: “Getting my children to join in is harder than the workout itself.”

A third said: “Love the surprise on your face!”

Throughout lockdown, Davina has remained devoted to her fitness. In addition, she regularly shares videos and details of her workouts with her 1.2 million followers.

The star has remained committed to her workouts during lockdown, and regularly uploads her fitness routine.

Davina McCall is committed to fitness (Credit: SplashNews)

Davina McCall has spoken out about dangerous behaviour online

Recently, Davina spoke out about the dangers of explicit content on the internet; and how it affected her daughter Tilly.

Speaking on her podcast, Making The Cut, she told listeners that 16-year-old daughter, Tilly, was sent pictures of naked genitalia on the chat website.

Davina explained: “So, let me explain what it’s called. It’s Omegle and their whole strapline is ‘talk to strangers’. Red [bleeping] – excuse my language – flag right there.

Davina spoke out about the dangers of explicit content on the internet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So it’s like playing roulette. You sort of, spin the wheel, press enter and your face is there on the camera.

“This morning, Tilly showed it to me. I sat down off camera, she was on camera. Out of the five people that she had – bearing in mind, it’s 10 o’clock in the morning – two of them were just pictures of men’s groins with a [bleepy], [bleeping].”

In addition, she went on to urge any parents listening to take care of what their children are exposed to online, warning that they need to be “checking their computers”.

