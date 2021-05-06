Davina McCall showed off her bare bottom on Instagram as she shared with fans her morning Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) routine.

The Long Lost Family star, 53, wanted to show followers on social media a “warts and all” approach to the menopause treatment.

What did Davina McCall show in the video?

Davina, who fronts the Channel 4 documentary, Davina McCall: Sex, Myths And The Menopause next week, has been showing fans her daily routine.

In the video, she talked through how she applies extra estrogen gel testosterone patches.

Recording the video in her bathroom, Davina pulled up her towel to apply the patches to her bum.

She said: “My morning HRT routine!

“Just trying to demystify and destigmatise HRT.

“It occurred to me that because we don’t talk about it some of you might like to see what it is, and how u put it on .

“I didn’t mention that the progesterone part of my hrt I get from the mirena coil #menopause #menopausing #HRT.”

Fans praised Davina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Fans queued up to praise Davina for her honesty at tackling what is still a taboo subject for many.

One said: “You are amaaaaazing!! Love you for showing this!!” [Sic]

Another wrote: “My wife does [the] same twice a week and those patches stick like [bleep] to the proverbial.

“But has made a big difference to her life. The sticky bit and challenge ripping off is worth the effort.

“Great vid taking away some of the stigma of these subjects. Too many people, men and women, think they are alone with the challenges but we are never alone.”

Davina gets personal in a documentary about menopause (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Davina’s documentary about?

Davina has filmed a new documentary for Channel 4.

The film, shown next week, sees Davina describe her own experience to bust the myths surrounding the menopause.

She sets out to tackle the mid-life taboos that can destroy women’s jobs and relationships while exposing the lack of specialist education for GPs and the confusion that still exists around hormone replacement therapy.

Davina McCall: Sex, Myths And The Menopause is on Wednesday May 12 at 9pm on Channel 4.