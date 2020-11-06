Davina McCall has thanked fans for helping her get her dog back after the pooch was taken by two women.

The former Big Brother presenter, 53, told fans on Twitter that Bo was missing after being picked up by two women who claimed they were taking her to the vet.

Davina McCall said earlier today that two women had taken her dog (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Davina McCall’s dog Bo?

She wrote, sharing a snap of the dog: “I know this is a long shot. My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet.

“She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally, five-mile radius. Please let me know which vets. X please [share].”

Read more: Davina McCall reveals daughter Holly caught coronavirus just days after leaving for university

A short while later, the TV favourite revealed the plea had worked and Bo was in safe hands.

Davina thanked fans for helping her get her dog back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, she still felt “stressed” as she was struggling to get in touch with the right people to bring her home.

She tweeted: “Omg it worked! Bo is with a dog warden… I’m so stressed I can’t find a way to contact them online, please @TWellsCouncil can you help me with a contact number?”

Thankfully, Davina was able to contact the warden and she eventually reunited with Bo.

What did Davina say after getting her dog back?

In a video to her fans, the presenter said: “I’ve got her, she’s in the back of the car. Thank you everybody for the retweets. She’s safe and sound.”

In the replies, fans sounded just as relieved as Davina.

Read more: Davina McCall likens menopause symptoms to former drug abuse days

One said: “Yay! So, so happy to hear this. My heart plummeted when I heard she was missing, hope you are okay, it must have been terrifying, glad darling Bo is OK. Give her an extra hug from me, bless her xx.”

I’ve got her she’s in the back of the car. Thank you everybody for the retweets.

Another wrote: “Brilliant news, you must be so relieved. I’d be a mess if my dog, Mac, went missing. Enjoy your fur baby hugs x.”

I know this is a long shot . My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet . She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally 5 mile radius. Please let me know which vets . X please RT pic.twitter.com/hzVfdPsWvX — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 6, 2020

Davina McCall fans super relieved about Bo

Someone else told her: “So happy that she is safe and well and back with you, @ThisisDavina.”

A fourth tweeted: “Aww so happy you got her. I have been coming on Twitter just to check on your tweets for any updates. So pleased for you.”

Yay!! So so happy to hear this ❤ My heart plummeted when I heard she was missing, hope you are ok, it must have been terrifying, glad darling Bo is ok, give her an extra hug from me, bless her xx I’ve DMd you too xxx — 🐸 Twinkle 🐸 (@MyShiningstars_) November 6, 2020

Brilliant news – you must be so relieved. I’d be a mess if my dog, Mac, went missing.

Enjoy your fur baby hugs x — Nic Corr 🌹 (@Nic_Corr) November 6, 2020

So happy that she is safe and well and back with you, @ThisisDavina — Jane Robinson (@JaneRob20889495) November 6, 2020

Aww so happy you got her. I have been coming onTwitter just to check on your tweets for any updates. So pleased for you. 😊 — 🙏🏻 (@TheWolfPack1876) November 6, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.