News

Davina McCall thanks fans for helping get dog Bo back after she was taken

The former Big Brother host had asked fans on Twitter for help

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

Davina McCall has thanked fans for helping her get her dog back after the pooch was taken by two women.

The former Big Brother presenter, 53, told fans on Twitter that Bo was missing after being picked up by two women who claimed they were taking her to the vet.

Davina McCall said earlier today that two women had taken her dog (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Davina McCall’s dog Bo?

She wrote, sharing a snap of the dog: “I know this is a long shot. My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet.

“She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally, five-mile radius. Please let me know which vets. X please [share].”

Read more: Davina McCall reveals daughter Holly caught coronavirus just days after leaving for university

A short while later, the TV favourite revealed the plea had worked and Bo was in safe hands.

Davina thanked fans for helping her get her dog back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, she still felt “stressed” as she was struggling to get in touch with the right people to bring her home.

She tweeted: “Omg it worked! Bo is with a dog warden… I’m so stressed I can’t find a way to contact them online, please @TWellsCouncil can you help me with a contact number?”

Thankfully, Davina was able to contact the warden and she eventually reunited with Bo.

What did Davina say after getting her dog back?

In a video to her fans, the presenter said: “I’ve got her, she’s in the back of the car. Thank you everybody for the retweets. She’s safe and sound.”

In the replies, fans sounded just as relieved as Davina.

Read more: Davina McCall likens menopause symptoms to former drug abuse days

One said: “Yay! So, so happy to hear this. My heart plummeted when I heard she was missing, hope you are okay, it must have been terrifying, glad darling Bo is OK. Give her an extra hug from me, bless her xx.”

I’ve got her she’s in the back of the car. Thank you everybody for the retweets.

Another wrote: “Brilliant news, you must be so relieved. I’d be a mess if my dog, Mac, went missing. Enjoy your fur baby hugs x.”

Davina McCall fans super relieved about Bo

Someone else told her: “So happy that she is safe and well and back with you, @ThisisDavina.”

A fourth tweeted: “Aww so happy you got her. I have been coming on Twitter just to check on your tweets for any updates. So pleased for you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Liam Payne bear
Liam Payne reveals he is ‘taking time away’ from son Bear
Louisa First Dates
First Dates: Viewers stunned at Louisa’s transformation after she comes out as gay
M&S Santa's Yumnuts
M&S launches Santa’s Yumnuts and hysterical Brits are all making the same joke
Don't Rock The Boat, Craig, Victoria and Adam
Don’t Rock The Boat: Adam Thomas praised for defending Craig Charles in Victoria Pendleton row
Johnny Depp and Grindelwald
Johnny Depp ‘quits’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them after losing court battle
I'm a celebrity contestants
I’m A Celebrity 2020: Full list of contestants ‘revealed’