Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell return to ITV as presenters for the new series of Long Lost Family tonight (May 23).

In the spin-off show, Born Without Trace, the pair specifically help foundlings reunite with family members.

But when it comes to her own personal life, 54-year-old Davina prefers to remain fiercely private.

Davina McCall appears on Long Lost Family tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall on her secret ‘agreement’ with partner Michael Douglas

In fact, Davina remains pretty tight-lipped when it comes to her relationship with hairdresser boyfriend Michael Douglas.

The pair were actually friends before going public with their romance.

Michael began cutting Davina’s hair at the beginning of her career.

However, they only began dating in the summer of 2019.

The two have both been married before and have children separately.

Davina split from husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, in 2017.

The former couple share three children together – Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15.

But while Davina appears to have happily moved on, she isn’t ready to discuss her relationship with Michael in public.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the star opened up on her special agreement with celebrity hairdresser Michael.

It’s not fair

“We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship, because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair,” she told the publication.

“But I love doing the podcast with him. It’s basically an extension of what we’ve always done as friends, which is recommend things to each other. Even if we didn’t make any money – which we haven’t really, yet – we would still do it just because we love it.”

Davina and Michael currently host their own podcast, Making The Cut, together.

Long Lost Family Born Without Trace starts on Monday 23 May at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

