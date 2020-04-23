Davina McCall kisses her late sister's urn in emotional moment with fans

TV's Davina McCall shared a lockdown experience with her fans this week.

Those who tuned in to her Instagram live on Wednesday evening (April 22) were expecting a talk into how to look after your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

But she soon shared more than a few ideas with her viewers.

During the chat, Davina, 52, reached for an urn which she revealed contained the ashes of her sister Caroline, who died in 2012 following a cancer battle.

Holding up the urn, the Masked Singer judge said: "I’ve had a weird experience in lockdown. This is my sister Caroline."

Always with me

The presenter explained that she didn't have the heart to let her sister go, so keeps Caroline close by storing her ashes in the urn.

She reportedly said: "She died when she was 50 from lung cancer. It was very quick. We were very co-dependent.

"She lived with me and had done for most of my adult life. She’s always with me."

Davina revealed last year that she still speaks to her sister, and was by her bedside when she died.

Meanwhile, Davina also shared how her family are coping with the lockdown measures during the live video, Metro has reported.

"My daughter Holly has had a wave of grief about her big exams that were this summer," she said.

Along with Holly, Davina has son Chester and daughter Tilly.

"She’s 18, and leaving school. She’s grieving the loss of not having that, of never getting that," Davina added.

"We’re all having waves of emotion. And because of lockdown, because we can’t do anything or go anywhere they’re magnified. They’re like times 10."

Davina is appearing in Comic Relief tonight (April 23).

