Davina McCall wows fans with bikini selfie on Instagram and shows off amazing abs

Davina McCall wowed fans with on Instagram with a bikini selfie that showed off her incredible abs.

The Long Lost Family host and The Masked Singer panellist, 53, stripped off to keep cool in the UK heatwave.

And her summer bikini look soon became the envy of fans.

What did Davina McCall show on Instagram?

Davina snapped herself in her garden this morning (Wednesday July 21) as she soaked up the rays.

Smiling to the camera, she wore a black, £216 Melissa Odabash Maldives bikini.

The skimpy two-piece boasts string that ties around the back with gold hardware trim. The bottoms also feature tie-sides.

Davina captioned the joyous image by saying: “Today’s bikini. [red-heart emoji]”

“I am incapable of being serious in a picture… this was hard to get… [cry-laugh emoji]”

How did her fans react?

The sensational look was immediately complimented by an army of fans and celeb pals.

Amanda Holden wrote: “Abs [clap-hand emoji, fire emoji]”

Alexander Burke, Tess Daly and Zoe Ball simply left three fire emojis.

You are making the temperature hotter Davina!

Another fan said: “You are making the temperature hotter Davina!! Xx”

A second wrote: “Looking amazing girl.”

Finally, a third gushed: “What an absolute queeeen!”

An advocate of female health

Health-conscious Davina has been a hit with exercise classes and videos online and on DVD.

She is also an advocate of female health and recently fronted a Channel 4 documentary that called for greater awareness of the symptoms of the menopause.

Back in May (2021), Davina showed fans on Intsagram her daily HRT routine.

“Just trying to demystify and destigmatise HRT,” she explained.

“It occurred to me that because we don’t talk about it some of you might like to see what it is, and how u put it on .