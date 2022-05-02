Davina McCall has had her fair share of ups and downs in love over the years, including her divorce from husband Matthew Robertson.

She’s currently happily loved up with long-time best friend and hairdresser Michael Douglas, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

The star, who presents Davina: Sex, Mind and the Menopause on Channel 4 tonight (May 2), has been married twice before.

Could a third time lucky marriage be on the cards?

TV presenter Davina went public with her current relationship in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

Davina McCall’s first husband: Andrew Leggett (1997-1997)

Davina McCall is tight lipped about her first marriage, which she claimed in past interviews was “a mistake”.

The TV presenter and fitness fanatic married actor Andrew Leggett in 1997. However, the romance was ill fated and the pair split after just three months amid reports of rows.

Davina doesn’t speak much about her first marriage, apart from admitting in an interview in 2006 that “it was wrong”.

I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick.

She revealed in 2006: “I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won’t talk about it because he’s not a celebrity and it’s not fair on him.”

Former couple Davina and Matthew co-parent their three children (Credit: Splash News)

Second husband: Matthew Robertson (2000-2017)

At the beginning of the millennium, Davina married Matthew Robertson. The American is best known for fronting Pet Rescue.

The pair said ‘I do’ on June 29, 2000, and also renewed their vows 15 years later during a low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. Davina announced the pair had split in 2017, despite years of counselling.

At the time, she shared in a statement: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated.”

Since then, The Masked Singer judge allegedly agreed to a quick divorce costing £2.5 million. Since the pair split, Davina has opened up saying she went through “absolute emotional turmoil”.

The pair have three children together; Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Davina McCall has drawn critical acclaim for her documentary on the menopause (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Davina McCall dating now?

Davina is currently dating former hair stylist Michael Douglas. The pair made their romance public back in 2019, two years after Davina’s marriage to Matthew Robertson ended.

Previously best friends before dating, the pair have also launched their own podcast Making The Cut.

During one episode, Davina admitted to viewers how Michael was often there for her throughout the years.

She said: “Having been on the receiving end of being in the chair while you do my hair, it is like therapy. You ‘therapied’ me for many, many, years!”

The pair are also notoriously private about their relationship, with Davina only ever speaking out in an interview to OK! where she said: “We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship, because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair.

“We won’t ever talk about us in an interview because somehow words linger and we don’t want that.”

She added: “The podcast is pretty public but our relationship isn’t, and that will never change because we don’t need it to.”

Davina presents Davina: Sex, Mind and the Menopause on Monday May 2 at 9pm.

