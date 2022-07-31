Davina McCall fans go wild as star twerks in yellow bikini

Davina McCall has been inundated with compliments as fans go wild for her stunning figure, as well as her silly side in an Instagram twerking video.

54-year-old Davina looked incredible as she filmed a campaign for travel company TUI, and fans were quick to let her know it.

Read more: Davina McCall’s frank admission about ex-husband Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall has wowed fans with her toned figure. (Credit: Cover Images)

Davina McCall’s silly bikini dance moves

The Masked Singer star showed off her fun side as she danced and shimmied in front of the camera for a cheeky Instagram video.

The 54 year old’s gym toned physique could be seen as she strutted, danced and even twerked for the camera.

Davina captioned the cheeky post: “Fun day at twerk”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

And fans wasted no time in praising the former Big Brother presenter’s moves. One fan wrote: “Still got it babe.”

Another added: “Seriously my bikini muse.”

“You crack me up! Don’t ever stop being you!” added a third.

“You look amazing! Love your bikini too!” said another.

One more said: “You’re an inspiration.”

Davina McCall has been vocal about her experience with menopause. (Credit: YouTube/ Loose Women/ ITV)

Read more: Davina McCall’s secret ‘agreement’ with partner Michael Douglas

Davina stays tight lipped about relationship with Michael Douglas

TV presenter Davina is currently happily loved up with long-time best friend and hairdresser Michael Douglas.

However, not much is known about their romance because the pair reportedly have an agreement to not speak publicly.

She previously said: “We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship, because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair.

“We won’t ever talk about us in an interview because somehow words linger and we don’t want that.”

Prior to her relationship with Michael, Davina was married to ex-husband Matthew Robertson for 18 years.

The pair share three children together; Holly, Tilly, and Chester.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.