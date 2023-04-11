Davina McCall clears up misconception about her romance with boyfriend Michael Douglas

Davina McCall has cleared up a misconception about her romance with her boyfriend Michael Douglas.

The 55-year-old star, who has been a regular on TV screens since the 1990s, is currently all loved up with hairdresser Michael. The pair first struck up a romance in the summer of 2019 after knowing each other as friends prior to their get-together.

But now Davina has set the record straight about a certain misconception that people have about her relationship with Michael.

Davina has set the record straight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall clears up ‘rumour’ about boyfriend

With Michael being a mega-famous hairdresser to the stars, people presume that Davina calls on her beau to get her hair looking fabulous. But that’s not the case.

It’s like saying to your builder husband: “Oh darling, can you build me a shed?’

“Everybody always says: ‘Oh you are so lucky to date a hairdresser – he must do your hair every day,'” she told OK!. “I have never ever asked him to do my hair at home because he does hair all day. It’s like saying to your builder husband: “Oh darling, can you build me a shed?'”

Davina says boyfriend Michael is the ‘yin to her yang’

The Big Brother legend was also asked about tips for dating in midlife, to which she said to “not care about what you look like”. Davina, who is a mum of three, then gushed over Michael, adding: “You have to find that person who is the yin to your yang. Michael and I are brilliant friends and a relationship based in friendship is a brilliant start.”

The two have both been married before and have children separately. Davina split from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017. The former couple share three children together – Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15.

Davina split from her husband of 17 years in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina ‘really happy’ with Michael

When news of Davina and Micheal’s romance broke, a source told The Sun: “Davina feels ready to move on now after her marriage split and is really happy.”

“The romance blossomed from a place of friendship and trust and the couple are just enjoying each other’s company and having a laugh. Davina especially likes Michael’s sense of humour and kind nature. It’s still fairly early days but Davina’s mates think Michael is a good guy.”

Read more: Long Lost Family viewers left sobbing over heartbreaking revelation as long-lost siblings meet

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.