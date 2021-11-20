David Walliams’ most famous exes – and is his current girlfriend a past love?

David Walliams, who appears on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight, has been linked to many famous women in the past but who is his current girlfriend?

Spice Girl Geri Horner, model Abi Titmus and actress Patsy Kensit are all rumoured to have stepped out with the TV star.

In 2006 he revealed that he’d had his heart broken by a mystery woman who he would only refer to as “Miss X”.

However, the mystery lady was eventually identified when This Morning star Lisa Snowdon came forward and said it was her.

“Yes, it’s me – I’m Miss X,” she told The Sun at the time. “I was hoping no one would realise. David and I are great friends and he is such an amazing bloke, but there is no romance.”

The Little Britain star went on to find love with model Lara Stone.

The pair started dating in 2009 and got engaged the following year, then tied the knot a few months later.

In 2013, Lara gave birth to their first child, a baby boy they named Alfred.

However, the path of true love did not run smooth and David filed for divorce in 2015.

A few years ago he was spotted out on a dinner date with Norwegian model Sylvia Flote, but so far David has not settled down again.

Is David Walliams back with his ex Keeley Hazell?

David Walliams is thought to be back with his ex Keeley Hazell.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and the former Page 3 girl were often spotted out together in the noughties and were rumoured to be dating.

The pair have been snapped together again in recent months and there was speculation that they rekindled their romance.

So far David, 50, has not confirmed anything, but this summer he did share a holiday snap of him with his arms around the stunning model.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @keeleyhazell who is 57 today,” he quipped on Instagram, when Keeley is really 35.

She seemed to be in on the joke though, posting in response: “It’s actually my 60th! But I’ll take 57!!!”

The pair have also been seen eating out together and in August, David turned up at Ant McPartlin’s wedding with Keeley on his arm.

