David Walliams donates £10,000 to BGT star Christian's NHS fundraiser

David Walliams has donated £10,000 to BGT star Christian Kilduff's Sign Along With Us NHS fundraiser challenge.

The generous judge pressed the Golden Buzzer for the signing and singing choir last month on Britain's Got Talent.

David Walliams has donated £10,000 to Christian from BGT act Sign Along With Us choir who is raising money for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Olly Murs helps BGT star Christian smash fundraising target for NHS with £2000 donation

He's now given money to support five-year-old Christian's bid to walk three miles with his walking frame.

On Twitter, the choir revealed they were in tears once more thanks to David's kind act.

They said the judge 'made their dreams come true' when he put them through to the live shows.

They wrote: "Omg can’t stop crying, massive thank you @davidwalliams first you made our groups dreams come true on @BGT with the #goldenbuzzer.

"And now you’ve donated a whopping £10,000 to Christians 3 mile challenge fundraiser for the @NHSuk couldn’t thank you enough."

omg can’t stop crying, massive thank you @davidwalliams first you made our groups dreams come true on @BGT with the #goldenbuzzer and now you’ve donated a whopping £10,000 to Christians 3 mile challenge fundraiser for the @NHSuk couldn’t thank you enough https://t.co/rzQcZP28Lg pic.twitter.com/sEUOLKiKkw — sign along with us (@signalongwithus) May 3, 2020

Read more: Britain's Got Talent fans want show to ban singing acts

Making the donation on Christian's Just Giving Page, David said: "You are an absolute star Christian.

"It is an amazing challenge for such a brilliant cause. I hope to see you again soon. David Walliams x."

Christian's challenge to raise money for charity

His family said on Christian's Just Giving page: "Christian is 5 years old and has a HIE brain injury, Cerebral palsy and is severely sight impaired.

"He, whilst in isolation, has become a little scared of walking on his frame, we are doing daily walks to build his confidence and strength back up.

"We have set him a goal of walking 3 miles outside and near our house within the next 2 weeks."

His family said it's a "big goal" but he's "determined he can do this if he works hard".

Sign Along With Us became David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act last month (Credit: ITV)

They added: "We would like to raise lots of money for the NHS as they saved Christian's life at birth and have cared for him ever since and we are forever grateful."

Christian's sister Jade, 19, set up the Sign Along With Us choir to help her little brother whose cerebral palsy means he has difficulty communicating.

The brave youngster suffered brain damage at birth due to a lack of oxygen.

The choir sang A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman during their audition.

Read more: BGT viewers in tears over Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer choice

Read more: BGT shares first glimpse at terrifying stunt which ‘almost killed act’

The family continued: "We made a promise to Christian that we would push all those 'can’ts' aside and focus on what he could do.

"He has amazed us ever since with his progress and his positive attitude and determination."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.