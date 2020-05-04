The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 4th May 2020
David Walliams donates £10,000 to BGT star Christian's NHS fundraiser

Five-year-old Christian is walking three miles for charity

By Dominique Ayling
David Walliams has donated £10,000 to BGT star Christian Kilduff's Sign Along With Us NHS fundraiser challenge.

The generous judge pressed the Golden Buzzer for the signing and singing choir last month on Britain's Got Talent.

David Walliams has donated £10,000 to Christian from BGT act Sign Along With Us choir who is raising money for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

He's now given money to support five-year-old Christian's bid to walk three miles with his walking frame.

On Twitter, the choir revealed they were in tears once more thanks to David's kind act.

They said the judge 'made their dreams come true' when he put them through to the live shows.

They wrote: "Omg can’t stop crying, massive thank you @davidwalliams first you made our groups dreams come true on @BGT with the #goldenbuzzer.

"And now you’ve donated a whopping £10,000 to Christians 3 mile challenge fundraiser for the @NHSuk couldn’t thank you enough."

Making the donation on Christian's Just Giving Page, David said: "You are an absolute star Christian.

"It is an amazing challenge for such a brilliant cause. I hope to see you again soon. David Walliams x."

Christian's challenge to raise money for charity

His family said on Christian's Just Giving page: "Christian is 5 years old and has a HIE brain injury, Cerebral palsy and is severely sight impaired.

"He, whilst in isolation, has become a little scared of walking on his frame, we are doing daily walks to build his confidence and strength back up.

"We have set him a goal of walking 3 miles outside and near our house within the next 2 weeks."

His family said it's a "big goal" but he's "determined he can do this if he works hard".

Sign Along With Us became David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act last month (Credit: ITV)

They added: "We would like to raise lots of money for the NHS as they saved Christian's life at birth and have cared for him ever since and we are forever grateful."

Christian's sister Jade, 19, set up the Sign Along With Us choir to help her little brother whose cerebral palsy means he has difficulty communicating.

The brave youngster suffered brain damage at birth due to a lack of oxygen.

The choir sang A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman during their audition.

View this post on Instagram

thank you so much for your incredible support, Iv honestly not stopped sobbing all night, that golden buzzer moment will be with us always, dreams really do come true, I’m bursting with pride with how incredible my beautiful brother @christiankilduff_zebedee_model was and every single member of our bgt sign along with us group, I couldn’t be prouder you are all amazing and I love you 😘 within our group there are so many incredible people who have had to overcome huge challenges to get to where they are today. we are a diverse group, people from a community where everyone is welcome, no matter their abilities, their differences or anything else. we have become a family and i’m so privileged to be on this journey with them all. We will always continue to strive to spread our message of inclusion, to show anyone can do this and anyone can achieve their dreams. always remember Be you, Be proud and say This is Me!!!!!! we love you all so much, thanks for the outpour of positivity. thank you so much to Britain's Got Talent and the judges especially World Of David Walliams #signalongwithus #BGT #Goldenbuzzer #BeyouBeproudandsayThisisme Posted @withregram • @bgt We have our first Golden Buzzer! 💛👏⭐ Congratulations to the inspirational Sign Along With Us and to @dwalliams for sending such an incredible act through to the #BGT Semi's! 🎉 #GoldenBuzzer

A post shared by Sign Along With Us (@sign_along_with_us) on

The family continued: "We made a promise to Christian that we would push all those 'can’ts' aside and focus on what he could do.

"He has amazed us ever since with his progress and his positive attitude and determination."

