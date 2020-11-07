David Walliams has been seen enjoying a night out with his ‘ex girlfriend’ Keeley Hazell.

The Sun online photographed Britain’s Got Talent judge David, 49, and ex-model Keeley, 34, enjoying a ‘dinner date’ at a Mayfair club.

The pair used to hang out together on the London nightlife scene back in the Noughties.

And their meet-up this week is sure to ignite speculation that something is brewing between them again.

Rumours of a romance

David and Keeley were at the exclusive private members’ club George by two friends. David’s pet border terrier Bert was also in attendance.

And according to an onlooker, the celebrity pair seemed to hit it off.

They told The Sun: “David and Keeley really seemed to enjoy each other’s company, and were very tactile in the restaurant.

“Once they left, she cuddled up to him as she braved the cold depths of a November night.”

There have been rumours of a romance between David and Keeley all summer.

Back in July, The Sun reported that the pair had ‘secretly shacked up’ for nine months.

‘Close pals’

A friend said: “David and Keeley go way back and have kept in touch since she attempted to break into acting in the US.

“He has a big, empty home and was grateful for the company, so it suited both parties.”

However, the friend seemed to suggest that the relationship was purely platonic.

“During her glamour modelling days, David was known as a keen admirer,” they added, “but now sees her very much as a close pal.”

Keeley herself seemed to back this up when she sent David a birthday message on Instagram in August.

Alongside a photo of herself and the Britain’s Got Talent star posing with his dog, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my wonderful, talented, generous friend @DWalliams.”

David has reportedly dated a string of women, including Kate Beckinsale and former Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling.

