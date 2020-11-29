David Prowse, the actor best known for playing Darth Vader in the Star Wars films, has died at the age of 85.

The film star and former bodybuilder was also famous as the Green Cross Code Man.

David Prowse, best known for playing Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Hero’ Darth Vader actor dies aged 85

His agent, Thomas Bowington, told the BBC: “‘May the force be with him, always!’

Read more: Dougie James: Ryan Thomas’ dad and Mancs In Mumbai star dies aged 72

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

David Prowse at a fan convention in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did David Prowse die?

A cause of death is not yet confirmed. However, his agent revealed in a Facebook post that he died following a “short illness”.

For myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.

A tweet from the company that managed him read: “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

The former bodybuilder was the man behind the Darth Vader mask (Credit: Star Wars / YouTube)

What did David Prowse’s fans say?

Tributes poured in on social media, with one writing on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of #DaveProwse… The ultimate villain for a lot of #StarWars fans around the world. I met him at a fan event and he was a gentleman with some great stories! It goes without saying and to paraphrase that famous line… ‘May The Force Be With Him’.”

Another said: “So much about what makes Darth Vader so intimidating is because of David Prowse. He gave the Sith Lord a physicality that would make him an icon. What a legacy to leave behind. Rest in peace, Dave Prowse. You were a powerhouse.”

Read more: Diego Maradona: Tributes pour in as footballing legend dies aged 60

A third put: “I was lucky enough to meet #DaveProwse at Dallas Comic Con a few years ago, and he couldn’t have been more kind. The way he brought Vader to life on screen through his physicality, will live on forever. He was a huge staple in the middle of Star Wars and he will be greatly missed.”

Someone else tweeted: “Very sad to hear of Dave Prowse’s passing. Amongst his many achievements, he brought one of cinema’s most enduring and iconic characters to life in #DarthVader.”

RIP David Prowse. May the force be with you. — Robert Schwarze (@Robse_84) November 29, 2020

R.I.P. David Prowse. May the force be with you, always. — Mr Todd the Fox (@HisFoxxiness) November 29, 2020

RIP #davidprowse the original #DarthVader……to quote a corny line May the Force be with you David. — Steve Evans. 🐺🇬🇧 WWFC ❤️ (@EvansUk70) November 29, 2020

RIP David Prowse, the original Darth Vader! — Keith Morris (@whackokid36) November 29, 2020

So much about what makes Darth Vader so intimidating is because of David Prowse. He gave the Sith Lord a physicality that would make him an icon. What a legacy to leave behind. Rest in peace, Dave Prowse. You were a powerhouse. 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/U98CB7dsgr — Damien's Merry Scary Christmas. 🎃🎄 (@lofivampire) November 29, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.