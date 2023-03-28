Sir David Jason worked with secret daughter 15 years ago

Sir David Jason has made the shocking discovery that he has a 52-year-old daughter.

The Only Fools and Horses actor recently issued a statement to express his “surprise” over the discovery.

David, 83, has discovered he’s a dad to Abi Harris and grandad to her son, Charlie.

But remarkably, David once worked with Abi on a show back in 2008 and they crossed paths on several occasions.

Sir David Jason has discovered he has a 52-year-old daughter (Credit: Cover Images)

David Jason secret daughter

Speaking to the Mirror, David expressed his joy at discovering he has a daughter.

He said: “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

“However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family.”

Sir David had a brief relationship with Abi’s mum Jennifer (Credit: ITV)

When did David work with Abi?

Abi was reportedly born in 1970 to her actress mum Jennifer Hill, who apparently had a brief romance with Sir David.

In 2008, Sir David and Jennifer reunited for a reprisal of Under Milk Wood.

To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

But incredibly, Abi also starred in the show.

However, it was another five years before Abi started to suspect that Sir David was her biological father.

It reportedly came after conversations with Jennifer.

David has united with his daughter, Abi (Credit: Cover Images)

However things came to light when Abi and David happened to be standing beside each other at an event for a mutual friend.

This is where Abi spotted they had similar side profiles, the Mirror reports.

She finally sent a letter to the legendary actor and he agreed to take the paternity test, which showed he was her father.

A source reportedly told the Mirror: “She finally has a sense of who she is, and where she has got her genes from. It’s been a difficult process, but one everyone has handled with kindness and compassion, and it seems like – everything is now settling into place.”

