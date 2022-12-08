David Jason makes sad admission about relationship with Only Fools co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst

Only Fools and Horses star David Jason has made a sad confession about his relationship with co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The duo played market trader brothers Del Boy and Rodney for more than 20 years in the classic BBC sitcom which began in 1981.

However, after filming their final scenes for a one-off charity special in 2014, the pair don’t speak as much as before.

The pair played brothers in the super successful BBC sitcom (Credit: YouTube)

David Jason on relationship with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Speaking to Radio Times, Sir David admitted that he doesn’t see Nicholas “as much as I would like” – despite the duo starring alongside each other for 22 years.

The 82-year-old actor said: “He’s much more, how can I say, self-contained, perhaps, than he used to be. So, unfortunately, we don’t see each other as much as I’d like to. But that’s how things work out sometimes.”

It is believed that Nicholas has stepped away from the spotlight after his son Archie tragically died in 2020.

The 20-year-old suddenly passed away from a brain haemorrhage caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukaemia.

David opened up about his current relationship with his co-star of 22 years (Credit: ITV)

David Jason reveals if the pair are planning on new Only Fools And Horses episodes

Sir David also set the record straight about whether fans can expect the pair to do any more series of the hit BBC show.

Unfortunately, that is not on either of their agenda’s right now.

He said: “I miss it [Only Fools] terribly. It wasn’t like going to work; it was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other.”

He also joked that he is sometimes prone to reprising his famous role of Del Boy for people’s amusement.

He said: “I do morph into Del sometimes to make people laugh. enjoy it. I realise it’s a pretty low shot but it makes life easier for me on occasion. When I meet people sometimes, they’re a bit stiff and awkward to get on with.”

The first Only Fools episode, Big Brother, aired in September 1981, and the show went on to run for seven series and numerous specials until the final episode in 2003.

For his role as the loveable Del Boy, Sir David has been awarded numerous accolades including BAFTAs and Comedy Awards.

The moment from Only Fools and Horses came out on top (Credit: Cover Images)

Only Fools and Horses tops new poll

Last month, a scene from Only Fools and Horses was named the nation’s top sitcom moment of all time.

The new research, which polled 2,000 British adults and children (aged 8-16), was commissioned by comedy channel GOLD to celebrate its 30th birthday.

The hilarious scene where Del Boy falls through the bar in Only Fools and Horses is the nation’s top sitcom moment of all time, nabbing 67% of the vote.

Coming in at number two, with 45%, was Geraldine from The Vicar of Dibley falling into a puddle.

