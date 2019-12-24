David Beckham stuns fans as he reveals son Cruz’s hidden talent in sweet video

David Beckham has showed off his son Cruz's incredible hidden talent.

The proud dad, 44, shared a video to Instagram on Monday showing his teenage son, 14, playing the electric guitar.

In the footage, Cruz is seen playing along to Harry Styles' hit song, Watermelon Sugar.

David captioned the post: "Watermelon Sugar @cruzbeckham @harrystyles."

Fans praised Cruz for his skills with one person commenting: "Love this song."

Another wrote: "Talented like his father," while a third added: "Wow this Is amazing."

A few days ago, David showed off his daughter Harper's talents as she wished people a merry Christmas in sign language.

In the video, Harper said: "Merry Christmas everyone from H-a-r-p-e-r."

David can be heard saying behind the camera: "So good!"

He captioned the post: "I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas."

Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

At the weekend, Harper, eight, and Cruz got christened in the Cotswolds.

One pic uploaded to their mum Victoria Beckham's Instagram showed Cruz and Harper looking very smart in church with choristers in the background.

Cruz looked dapper in a black suit while Harper looked beautiful in a floor-length ivory dress.

Victoria proudly captioned the post: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for. With love, VB, I love u @davidbeckham."

Harper was said to have designed her own gown for the occasion with Bon Point.

In a video on Instagram showing a parcel from Bon Point, which consisted of sketches and material swatches, Victoria said: "Bon Point have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well."

