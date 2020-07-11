David Beckham reveals ‘favourite afternoon ever’ as he honours Captain Sir Tom Moore

David Beckham came face-to-face with a war and charity hero - Sir Captain Tom Moore.

David, 45, sat down with Sir Tom, 100, to personally thank him for his incredible fundraising achievements.

To date, war veteran Tom has raised over £40 million for the NHS.

Maintaining social distance, the pair sat at least two metres apart as they chatted.

David Beckham profusely thanks Sir Tom Moore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Tom said: "When I joined the army at the age of 20, I decided that I was going to be one of the best."

David then presented him with a framed football shirt as Tom is made honorary captain of the Lionhearts squad.

"Maybe we'll make a million"

He said: "A little present from the England Team. Just to say thank you very much."

David then asked him if he ever expected to raise such huge sums: "Could you have even dreamt that that was even possible?"

Tom replied: "The money kept coming in and coming in. Maybe we'll make a million.

"And we did. It's hard to visualise 40 million. But it's a magnificent sum."

David then remarked: "The attention has been incredible."

To which Tom quipped: "I must say I've rather enjoyed it."

"Soon things will be improving"

David finally asked: "What would your message be to people at this difficult time?"

He earnestly responded: "Times are bad, but they will get better.

David presented Sir Tom with a special England Team gift (Credit: Instagram @davidbeckham)

"Soon things will be improving."

David captioned the moving video with a further tribute to Tom. In it he referred to him as a "very special man".

He wrote: "As we can't enjoy Euro 2020 this summer, the England Football Team is building a squad of 23 incredible people, the Lionhearts, who have helped their communities during this pandemic.

"It was a huge honour for me to be invited to meet the captain of the nation’s special new squad, Captain Sir Tom Moore, to thank him for his heroic fundraising efforts.

"Loved hearing his story and finding out how he’s been handling all the attention. A very special man. #Lionhearts @England."

Fans branded Tom a "hero" and "legend" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "One of my favourite afternoons ever."

Fans flocked to comment on the former footballer's heartwarming post.

One user commented: "What a wonderful idea. The real heroes!"

Another commented: "Living legend," and a third user wrote: "What a true true hero."

Sir Captain Moore has received many other tributes from high profile figures.

The Queen sent him a birthday card on his 100th birthday.

She praised him having "lifted lockdown blues" for millions across the nation.

