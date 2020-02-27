David Beckham reveals he's 'proud' of friend Prince Harry amid Megxit

David Beckham has said he's "proud" of Prince Harry after his decision to split from the royal family.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior royals officially next month and plan to become "financially independent".

Their decision - which has been approved by the Queen and the rest of the royal family - has been met with worldwide criticism from some.

David with William and Harry in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Former footballer David has now praised Harry and thinks he's "enjoying being a young father for the first time".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Online, David said: "I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me.

"I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.

"We love him and he's an amazing person - and that's the most important thing. But I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual ad being that person every father wants to be."

David said "every father wants to be loving to their children and that's what I see with him".

Meghan and Harry have been enjoying a month in Canada with their son Archie, who was born in May last year.

David thinks Harry is "enjoying being a young father for the first time" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This week, Harry returned to the UK to attend a summit for his sustainable tourism project, Travalyst, in Edinburgh.

During the event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Harry asked to simply be addressed by his first name rather than his royal title.

Host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates at the event: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry.

"So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry's official duties will end on March 31.

It was also revealed there will be a review after 12 months.

The family have been enjoying a quieter life in Canada recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It's also been revealed that Harry will attend engagements on February 28 and March 5.

Meghan will then join him for another event at the Royal Albert Hall on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.

