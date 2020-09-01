David Beckham has shared a poignant birthday tribute to his son Romeo Beckham.

The former footballer, 45, posted a lovely collage of memories to commemorate Romeo’s 18th birthday.

Taking to social media, David gushed over his second born.

He joked that his “little man” wasn’t “so little anymore” and praised Romeo as a “beautiful person”.

David Beckham with son Romeo Beckham at an LA Lakers game last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Beckham: proud dad

The football icon wrote: “Happy 18th to my little man (or not so little anymore).

“You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself (a man finally) we love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals, this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me.

“Happy Birthday mate @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

A collage of photos taken throughout Romeo’s life plays to the Boyz II Men song 4 Seasons of Loneliness.

Romeo Beckham all grown up

Romeo Beckham is 18 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pictures include David with his first son Brooklyn in the hospital room with baby Romeo.

There is also an adorable clip of David teaching Romeo how to shave.

And amongst the collage are plenty of pictures of Romeo supporting David playing for Real Madrid and for the England team.

Romeo responded to the heartfelt post with a series of heart emojis and “Love you Dad.”

Meanwhile plenty of famous current and former footballers posted their own birthday messages.

Robby Keane wrote: “Happy birthday mate” and Luis Figo posted several heart emojis.

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco remarked: “I still remember when you were in Madrid and he was a beautiful little baby!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @romeobeckham.”

David’s wife and mother of his four children, Victoria Beckham, shared a similar tribute on her own account.

She shared a video of photos and clips accompanied by Stevie Wonder’s classic My Cherie Amour.

From baby pics to a teen Romeo rocking a trendy top knot – Victoria is clearly one proud mama.

She captioned her post with: “Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham….

“We couldn’t be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much.

“The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Romeo replied with: “Love u mum” and a heart emoji.

