David Beckham fans pointed out that being handsome ‘runs in the family’ as the star posed alongside his sons for a family picture.

The former footballer, 45, shared a snap of himself looking every bit the proud dad as he sat with his boys on holiday.

What picture did David Beckham share of his sons?

In the photo, shared on Thursday (August 19), David smiles alongside Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15.

In the caption, he wrote simply, “My boys” with three heart emojis.

And in the comments, fans told him that being handsome was something they all definitely shared in common.

“Great genes x,” said one follower.

Another wrote: “Handsome family.”

Someone else said: “Whoa so handsome like you dad.”

Great genes.

A fourth commented: “This guy manufacturers great genes.”

David and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have shared a number of photos for fans as they continue to enjoy time away.

Yesterday, they posted pictures of themselves as they were joined by their parents.

Fashion designer Victoria, 46, uploaded one pic showing her and David alongside her mum and dad.

David stands with his arm around Victoria and her mum, Jackie. Victoria, who is seen holding David’s hand, stands next to her dad, Anthony.

She wrote in the caption: “Family time really is everything. We love you so much! Kisses.”

On David’s own Instagram page, he shared a snap showing him with his arm wrapped around his mum, Sandra.

David reflected: “Last time I was on a long holiday with mum it was Butlins.

“Such an amazing time with mum, thank you so much for all that you do, we love you.”

Family time

Earlier this week, Victoria showed off her toned legs in a pair of tiny shorts in a photo with David.

In the photo, she wears a light blue shirt with white shorts, while David sports a polo top with trousers.

Posh Spice wrote: “Kisses @davidbeckham, I love you.”

Fans gushed over the stunning image, with one person writing, “Beautiful!” and another saying, “Beautiful photo of a lovely couple”, while a third called them a “power couple”.

What do you think of the Beckhams’ holiday photos? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.