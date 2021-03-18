David Beckham blew his Instagram followers away this week when he shared a new workout video showing off his incredibly toned physique.

On Thursday (March 18), the former professional footballer and husband of ex Spice Girl Victoria Beckham showed fans he clearly hasn’t let his dedication to fitness slip during lockdown.

David has kept fit during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did David Beckham post on Instagram?

David took to Instagram to post a video of himself exercising his already-toned core.

The clip showed him doing some gruelling movements using an ab wheel.

And in the caption, he joked it was tough. David quipped, with a wobbly face emoji: “Just a gentle workout to start the day.”

Fans swoon over workout clip

In the comments, one fan said, “Love you David” with a heart emoji.

A second wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji: “Dear god…”

God, all of a sudden I’ve gone really hot.

“He’s just doing it oh so right…” said a third.

A fourth put: “God, all of a sudden I’ve gone really hot.”

“Just what I needed,” joked a fifth.

Someone else said, when a pal tagged them in the video’s comments: “Wow, made my day.”

Fans’ eyes popped as they watched his latest workout video (Credit: Mega / SplashNews.com)

Though no longer a professional footballer, David is still very much involved in the game.

He’s one of the owners of the US club Inter Miami, and he keeps fit by playing regularly.

Just recently, he posted a snap of himself hitting a goal’s cross-bar from some distance and joked he’s “still got it”.

Although no longer a professional, David still plays football regularly (Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com)

David’s Disney+ deal

It follows reports David is eyeing up a big deal with Disney+ for a series about underprivileged footballers.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “David was approached by Disney+ about making the show and he was very taken with the idea because it really reflects his own experiences growing up. Plus he’s still so committed to young talent in the game.

“He will be acting as a mentor figure to a group of young people growing up in the inner cities whose lives are being changed by football.”

They continued: “It was a huge coup for Disney to get David on board. For him it’s about sharing his passion for the game and helping these youngsters out as much as he can.”

ED! contacted David’s reps for comment.

