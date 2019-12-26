David Beckham introduces new family member for Christmas

The Beckhams have introduced a new furry friend as their new family member for Christmas.

Former footballer David Beckham shared a snap of the puppy to his Instagram Stories and revealed they've named the pup: Sage.

He posted a photo of daughter Harper, eight, hugging and kissing Sage on Christmas morning.

Harper kissed new family member Sage (Credit: Insta/@davidbeckham)

The picture was captioned: "Little Sage being welcomed to the family this Christmas morning."

He then shared a snap of Sage chewing on a toy on the grass.

David wrote: "Whatcha looking at? Sage."

Sage is melting hearts already (Credit: Instagram/@davidbeckham)

David's wife Victoria also shared a photo of Sage with their eldest son Brooklyn, 20.

The photo shows Brooklyn cuddling the pooch as he beamed for the camera.

Fashion designer Victoria wrote: "New family member. Sage Beckham."

Brooklyn enjoyed a snuggle with Sage (Credit: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham)

The family have two other Cocker Spaniels called Fig and Olive.

Brooklyn posted a snap of the two dogs wearing festive outfits as they enjoyed a walk.

The aspiring photographer wrote: "Merry Christmas."

The family's two other dogs, Olive and Fig (Credit: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham)

He then shared a snap of himself with new family member Sage.

Brooklyn wrote: "New member to the family."

The family now have three dogs (Credit: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham)

David and Victoria also shared a festive photo of their four kids - Brooklyn, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, Harper.

The picture showed the four of them crouching down and snow, Christmas hats and Santa's sleigh had been edited on the image.

David wrote: "Merry Christmas from our babies. Design by Daddy."

Meanwhile, Victoria shared a snap of her boys posing in front of their stockings.

The photo showed Cruz, David, Romeo and Brooklyn smiling for the camera while wearing matching red and white striped pyjamas.

Victoria gushed: "Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! We love you."

Fans gushed over the sweet family photo.

One person said: "How can every single person in this family be so damn beautiful?!"

Another wrote: "@romeobeckham looks so much like @victoriabeckham I’m crying they are all so cute."

A third added: "Very nice. One happy family."

