David Beckham and his kids, grown-up son Brooklyn and teenager Cruz, smiled as they posed for a family photo this week.

But eagle-eyed fans of the former footballer and his famous family spotted a hilarious blunder in the snap shared on social media.

David Beckham had fans in stitches as he tagged the wrong son on Instagram (Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

What did David Beckham share about his kids on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (December 29), David stood for a photograph with his arms around sons Brooklyn, 21, and Cruz, 15.

And in the comments, fans claimed David had tagged the wrong son in the caption – where he wrote “The Boys” – by tagging his other lad, Romeo, instead of Cruz.

Followers were in stitches over the apparent blunder, which appears to have seen been amended.

What did David Beckham fans say?

“Wrong son,” wrote one and another replied, with a laughing-crying emoji: “Finally, somebody that noticed it.”

A third put: “He tagged Romeo but it’s Cruz? Lol.”

A fourth wrote: “Isn’t that Cruz? You’ve tagged Romeo x.”

Someone else laughed: “@cruzbeckham you mean.”

David shares Brooklyn and Cruz with his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham have four kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Their other children are son Romeo, 17 and daughter Harper, nine.

It follows reports that Brooklyn, who has spent recent months in the US with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, was forced to miss out on spending Christmas with his love due to coronavirus restrictions.

Brooklyn spent the festive period with his family in England, while actress Nicola enjoyed a tropical holiday.

The couple announced their engagement on social media in July with a series of posts.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement in the summer (Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn and Nicola spend Christmas apart

On Instagram, Brooklyn penned: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world and promise to be the best husband and daddy one day.”

Victoria has since spoken about her eldest son’s relationship, revealing in an interview that the pair are “so happy” together.

