David Beckham ditched his usual neatness and finely coiffured hair as he celebrated a win for his team Inter Miami CF in the early hours of the morning.

The dad of four, 45, looked blurry-eyed but happy as he posed for a photo at 3am to mark a “historic win” for the American soccer team, which he part owns.

What did David Beckham say about his hair and the ‘historic’ win?

Taking to Instagram, David wrote: “Couldn’t be there for our historic first win in our stadium but I was there in spirit.”

The photo, shared last night (Saturday, August 22), showed him standing with the club’s flag draped across him “the wrong way around”.

And while he admitted his hair looked a “mess”, he insisted he didn’t care because he was so happy for the team.

David continued in the caption: “Congratulations to @alonsodt, our staff, players and of course our fans that also couldn’t be there…

“Winning feels good right, @intermiamicf? It’s 3am, hair’s a mess, flag’s the wrong way around but [I] don’t care, ’cause we [won].”

His fans flooded the comments, with one writing: “The first of many!”

Another, seemingly sharing in his excitement, said: “Hells yaaaaaa!”

Hair’s a mess, flag’s the wrong way around but I don’t care.

Others left strings of clapping emojis, or told him, “Congrats”.

David has been enjoying a holiday recently with his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, nine.

Last week, the former footballer posted a snap of himself beaming alongside all three of his sons.

David and Victoria Beckham’s family holiday

And in the comments, fans rushed to tell him being ‘handsome’ appeared to run in the family.

It was one of the number of pictures the stars have posted from their idyllic getaway.

Just recently, Victoria shared a photo for her own Instagram followers showing her and David with her mum and dad.

In another, David stood next to his mum and revealed he hadn’t been on a proper holiday with her in years.

