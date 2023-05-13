Dave Myers on This Morning
News

Dave Myers gives health update as he returns to work following cancer treatment

He's back filming

By Gabrielle Rockson

Dave Myers has issued a health update following his return to work amid his cancer journey.

The Hairy Bikers star was diagnosed with cancer last year and had been undergoing treatment.

In a new interview, Dave revealed that he’s completely changed his diet to boost his immune system.

Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning
Dave Myers and Si King returned to This Morning earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers gives health update

Speaking to the Mirror, Dave said: “It’s unbelievable to be back. Every breath I take now is just refreshing and fabulous. It varies really what food I’ve been having.

“At some stage I need to put weight on but I need things to boost my immune system.

“So I’ve been eating a lot of sauerkraut. It really works for me – sauerkraut, kimchi and meatballs. I live by it. It’s a probiotic and good for the immune system and keeps you regular. I love it. It’s the healthy eating that does it.”

Dave also revealed that him and his co-star Si King have started filming a new series.

He added: “We got back filming this week, a new TV series, and it is a huge step back to normality and winning an award. I got diagnosed last March so it’s been over a year.

“It’s a work in progress and it’s all going the right way. I’m getting there and I’m back on the bike.”

Si King and Dave Myers on This Morning
Dave revealed that he has returned to filming (Credit: ITV)

Dave’s diagnosis announcement

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year on the The Hairy Bikers’Agony Uncles podcast with Si.

At the time, he said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Read More: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers issues cancer update as he tells Holly and Phil ‘it’s so nice to be back’

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Dave Myers Si King The Hairy Bikers

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Faye is confrontational and, in a bubble, Craig is shocked
Coronation Street spoilers: Craig finds out about Jackson and Faye?
Dan Walker looking serious on Loose Women
Fans rush to help Dan Walker after he admits on social media ‘this isn’t great’
Josie Gibson, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
This Morning star Josie Gibson shares cryptic posts amid Phillip and Holly’s ‘feud’
Bradley Walsh on The Chase looking shocked
OPINION: 5 reasons why it’s time to retire Bradley Walsh from prime-time and bring in some new blood
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan makes frank wedding admission after split from ex
Kier Starmer / cigarettes
Labour to ban smoking ENTIRELY if they come to power