Dave Myers gives health update as he returns to work following cancer treatment

Dave Myers has issued a health update following his return to work amid his cancer journey.

The Hairy Bikers star was diagnosed with cancer last year and had been undergoing treatment.

In a new interview, Dave revealed that he’s completely changed his diet to boost his immune system.

Dave Myers gives health update

Speaking to the Mirror, Dave said: “It’s unbelievable to be back. Every breath I take now is just refreshing and fabulous. It varies really what food I’ve been having.

“At some stage I need to put weight on but I need things to boost my immune system.

“So I’ve been eating a lot of sauerkraut. It really works for me – sauerkraut, kimchi and meatballs. I live by it. It’s a probiotic and good for the immune system and keeps you regular. I love it. It’s the healthy eating that does it.”

Dave also revealed that him and his co-star Si King have started filming a new series.

He added: “We got back filming this week, a new TV series, and it is a huge step back to normality and winning an award. I got diagnosed last March so it’s been over a year.

“It’s a work in progress and it’s all going the right way. I’m getting there and I’m back on the bike.”

Dave’s diagnosis announcement

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year on the The Hairy Bikers’Agony Uncles podcast with Si.

At the time, he said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

