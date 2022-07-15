Dave Myers issues cancer update as he makes solemn vow and declares ‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’

Dave Myers’ cancer treatment is working, the star has confirmed in his latest update.

However, his battle with the disease has also led to him making a solemn vow as he declares that he wouldn’t “wish this on my worst enemy”.

Dave gave an update (Credit: YouTube)

Dave Myers’ cancer update

Back in May, Dave revealed that he was battling cancer.

The Hairy Biker star is currently undergoing chemotherapy – which has been “working”, according to the 64-year-old.

Dave spoke to Kate Thornton about his battle on her podcast, White Wine Question Time.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares update amid cancer battle

“At the minute I’m going through treatment for cancer and it’s like another chapter,” he said.

“I went to the doctors complaining of certain bits and bobs and the next thing I know I got a phone and told it’s a tumour and I’m going to have chemotherapy.”

He continued: “Fortunately, the chemo is working but it’s the effect chemotherapy has on you. Every day is a school day.”

Dave opened up about his chemotherapy (Credit: YouTube)

Dave Myers’ cancer battle

The Hairy Bikers star continued, saying: “My eyes are sore because my eyelashes have fallen out – it’s crap like that that’s really irritating.”

“But I’m getting there. I’ve got to go in tomorrow for another lot. I’m just getting through it,” he said.

He then continued, saying he’ll never “whinge again” about “anything”.

“‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. But when I get through this, I’ll never whinge again about anything. I’m going to embrace life and everything it’s got to offer,” he said.

“‘I can’t eat garlic at the minute, smells are really acute, it’s all gone belly up. I’m told it will come back.”

He then went on to say that he now has a craving for Vimto and Cottage Pie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave issues an update

The star’s update comes after he showed his fans how he’s “getting better faster”.

Dave took to Instagram on June 26 to show off a new game he’s playing during his recovery.

In a short video, Dave can be seen playing on a pinball machine in his living room.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

“Thank you to my mate Armen for the loan of a pinball machine, really addictive, it’s a new method for getting better faster!” he captioned the post.

“I’m sure Lil [his wife] is gonna enjoy these noises for the next few weeks,” he added.

“Sending positive vibes Dave! You’ll be back on your bike in no time,” one of his followers commented.

“Wishing you lots of healing, take care mate,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.