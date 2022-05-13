Dave Myers makes first appearance since having chemotherapy amid cancer battle

Dave Myers, who is battling cancer, has been seen for the first time since he revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Dave gave his fans a look at his appearance on Twitter earlier today, with the 64-year-old now calling himself “The Baldy Biker”!

Dave Myers cancer diagnosis

Last week, Dave revealed the troubling news that he is currently battling cancer.

The Hairy Biker made the confession during an episode of the podcast he hosts alongside Si King – The Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles.

Speaking to Si, Dave said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently, and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.”

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us,” he continued.

He then said that he’s just got to “tuck in” and look after himself.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually,” he said.

The debut of the baldy biker (getting told off by his wife) 🎉 Happy Friday folks!! Brand new episode of the Agony Uncles is out🤩 Stream across all platforms, or click the link to have a listen. Whilst you’re there, give us a rating and a follow 😉😉https://t.co/LqygNsevK1 pic.twitter.com/moUlqR7ct5 — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) May 13, 2022

Dave Myers on Twitter

Today, a week on from revealing that he’s going through chemotherapy, Dave was seen for the first time since his announcement.

The Hairy Bikers star appeared in a short video uploaded to the Hairy Bikers Twitter account earlier today.

The video is a 30-second clip from today’s podcast.

In the video, Dave, who is known for having long brown hair, is now bald. His famous beard is still there, however.

“The debut of the baldy biker (getting told off by his wife),” they tweeted alongside the video.

“Happy Friday folks!! Brand new episode of the Agony Uncles is out,” they added.

Plenty of Dave’s fans, and Hairy Bikers fans for that matter, headed to the replies to show their support for the star.

“Looking bloody gorgeous Dave. Just be careful what you say when your wife’s listening,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing you the very best Dave & a speedy recovery,” another said.

“All the very best to you Dave! Wishing a speedy recovery with your treatment,” a third said.

“Hang in there Dave…. you are gonna smash it. All the very best,” another wrote.

“You’re rocking the bald look Dave! Keep going you’ve got this. Love to you and your loved ones and of course Si,” a fifth said.

