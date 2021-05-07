Darren Day has admitted he relapsed during lockdown after kicking the booze for 10 months.

The 52-year-old singer and actor opened up about the slip, and said lockdown played a big part.

Darren opened up about his struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Darren Day say about his addictions?

Speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her The Secret Of… podcast, he said: “I had a relapse. I was a week away from Footloose, the musical I was going to be doing, me and Gareth Gates.

“We were one week from rehearsals when everything was pulled.

I’m not gonna lie… I relapsed at the beginning of the lockdown.

“It shook me so much that I got back into sobriety like I did at the beginning.

“I got into AA meetings, NA meetings, on Zoom, and everything like that.”

Darren is back on the wagon (Credit: ITV)

What else did he say?

He continued: “The biggest thing to come out of lockdown for me personally, which has to be more important than any of the career stuff, is I’m now a month and a half away from being a year sober again.

“For me that’s the big one, because without sobriety my career’s gone, my family’s gone, my partner.

“For an ex-addict, having [bleep] all to do and no structured day is a disaster waiting to happen.

“But if I can do it under these circumstances, I hope I’ll be okay when everything goes back to normal.”

He also explained during the chat that he had previously been 10 months sober.

Spot the difference! My girl@SophieLadds & I just got engaged.

She rocks my world ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/QwARyF3LLw — Darren Day (@DarrenDOfficial) August 16, 2020

What else happened to Darren last year?

Last year also marked a special moment in Darren’s life.

He got engaged for the sixth time.

Darren announced the engagement to partner Sophie Ladds on social media.

In images showing off Sophie’s ring, he wrote: “Spot the difference!

“My girl @SophieLadds & I just got engaged. She rocks my world.”