Darius Campbell Danesh’s girlfriend on star’s final moments and what really caused his death

Darius Campbell Danesh’s heartbroken girlfriend Lauren Cheek has shared details on what caused his death.

The singer, who starred in reality shows Popstars and Pop Idol before branching out into acting, passed away in August aged just 41. He had been found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota in the US.

A medical examiner said that his death was caused by “inhalation of chloroethane“. And now, his girlfriend, a US businesswoman, has revealed the results of his autopsy.

Darius Danesh: Girlfriend reveals what caused his death

According to his girlfriend, Darius was living with a “heart condition he didn’t know he had”. He also had a broken neck – something caused by a 2010 car accident – which caused him a lot of pain.

That’s what killed him — the substance mixed with his heart and he couldn’t take it.

She told The Sun: “So many things could have taken him, but this one thing did, and he died in his sleep. His mum told me they only found out after they did the autopsy. His heart was twice the size it was supposed to be, which was fitting, because that is genuinely how he was — he had so much love.

“The autopsy also found he was living with a broken neck, but he refused to get help or complain about it. I think he used [chloroethane] because he was in so much pain and he didn’t want to take pills, not even aspirin. That’s what killed him — the substance mixed with his heart and he couldn’t take it.”

Darius Danesh girlfriend on last time she spoke to him

According to the publication, Darius was in Rochester visiting his friend, actor Gerard Butler, in hospital. As for the last time she spoke to him, Lauren was the night before he passed away.

Lauren said Darius was “tired and run down” – revealing she could tell he was in “so much pain”. She reassured him that she was flying out to see him in a “few more days” – but the following day she was unable to get in touch with him.

After not hearing back from Darius, and with his phone going straight to voicemail, Lauren started “freaking out”. But on Monday morning she got a call from his mum. She told her how she found out about his death the day before – with Lauren admitting she “couldn’t believe it was real”.

Darius’ funeral

Darius’ funeral was held in his hometown of Glasgow on August 25 2022. Around 100 mourners reportedly turned up to the star’s funeral to pay their respects. A lone piper is believed to have played Caledonia at the sad service.

A number of famous faces were in attendance, including Hollywood actor Gerard Butler – a close friend of Darius. Comedian Omid Dialili was also at the funeral. He shared details of the service on his Twitter earlier on in the day.

“Funeral today in Bearsden, Glasgow for Darius Campbell Danesh. Such a lovely talented man gone way too soon,” he tweeted.

“People were always taken aback by how much of a true gentleman he was. God bless his soul. Rest in peace my brother.”

