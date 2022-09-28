After the cause of death for Darius Danesh was revealed, his lookalike brothers have hailed their late sibling as a “supernova star” in a moving Instagram tribute.

Dr Aria Danesh shared a post, tagging in his brother Cyrus, that promised to “celebrate and love” the Scottish singer forever.

Darius, who starred in reality shows Popstars and Pop Idol before branching out into acting, passed away in August.

He had been found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota in the US.

Darius Danesh passed away in August aged 41 (Credit: Splashmews.com)

Brothers’ tribute to Darius Danesh following cause of death announcement

The post, shared publicly on Dr Aria’s Insta account, is reportedly the first time his brothers have addressed his death.

However, Cyrus’ social media account is locked from public view.

Sharing a series of family snaps showing them with their late brother, Darius was praised as a “shining light”.

They wrote in the post’s caption: “Brother, We will miss you so much.

It was the greatest privilege to be your brother for all these years.

“You were a supernova star, shining light and love to so many. It was the greatest privilege to be your brother for all these years.

“While your earthly presence has passed, your spirit will forever be with us. We will celebrate and love you, always. Until we meet again, Aria & Cyrus.”

How Darius’ family reacted to his death

It was reported earlier this month that Darius’ cause of death was ruled by a coroner as due to “inhalation of chloroethane”.

Chloroethane is a pain relief spray available without prescription.

His autopsy report was shared with the press and his family subsequently commented on the documents.

A statement read: “The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest.

“Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time.”

Film stars are among those who have expressed their condolences on the post (Credit: Splash News)

Friends and celebrities offer sympathies

Famous faces from the world of film and TV were among those to offer their condolences to the brothers.

Among them was Orlando Bloom, who commented on the post with a heart emoji, a flexed biceps emoji and a rainbow emoji.

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart also expressed her sympathies, writing: “What a guy, sending so much love x.”

Additionally, film producer Jeffrey Greenstein contributed: “Truer words couldn’t be said. Miss him dearly. Love to you all.”

And Darius’ former wife, actress Natasha Henstridge, added emotionally: “My heart is forever with him… I love you all dearly.”

