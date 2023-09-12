Darius Danesh’s family share new heartbreaking details about his death

The family of Darius Campbell Danesh shared some new, heartbreaking details about his death yesterday (Monday, September 11).

Scottish singer Darius sadly passed away in August of last year, aged just 41.

Darius died last summer (Credit: CoverImages.com)

New details surrounding death of Darius Campbell Danesh

On August 11 last year, Darius sadly passed away. The star – who had risen to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol – was just 41 years old when he died.

Darius was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, USA on August 11, 2022. He was sadly pronounced dead later the same day. Now that Rochester police have concluded their investigation into his death, his family have provided more details on his health issues.

However, his family have now revealed that he was battling chronic nerve pain in the years prior to his death.

Darius was using marijuana, painkillers, and an anaesthetic drug to treat the chronic pain.

Darius had chronic nerve pain (Credit: ITV)

Family of Darius Campbell Danesh release a statement

The family of the late star released a statement in The Scotsman yesterday.

“The Rochester Police Department have finalised their report following Darius’ death. It gives us great sadness to share further information on the passing of our loving son and brother,” they said.

“In the days leading up to his death, Darius had been suffering from severe nerve pain in his neck following car accidents in 2010 and 2021, which was progressively ‘getting worse’. He had taken pain medication, marijuana and chloroethane to manage the intensity of the pain prior to his death,” they continued.

They then revealed that the night before he died, Darius had gone out for a meal with friends and was in “good spirits”.

Darius’ death was ‘accidental’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Family of Darius reveal more details

His family then continued, saying that Darius had plans to meet the same friends on the day of his death. However, when they couldn’t reach him, they asked hotel staff to check on him.

Darius was found unresponsive by staff after having inhaled chloroethane using a bag. This led to respiratory arrest.

The autopsy report concluded that Darius’ heart was twice the expected size, which may have contributed to the respiratory arrest. His family noted that his death had been deemed accidental.

“We will always remember Darius for his open-hearted warmth, generosity of spirit and the way he touched so many people’s hearts and minds. He was an incredibly loving, caring and supportive son, brother and friend. His spirit of love and light is still with us all,” they said.

