The family of Darius Campbell Danesh has spoken out after his cause of death was revealed.

Former Pop Idol star Darius was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota last month age 41.

At the time his death was unexplained but now it has been confirmed that he died from “inhalation of chloroethane”.

Darius Campbell Danesh passed away last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cause of death confirmed for Darius Campbell Danesh

The findings were made by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, who ruled his death an accident.

Autopsy documents seen by The US Sun listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” as contributing to his death.

Chloroethane is a pain relief spray available over the counter.

Now the star’s family has spoken out over his use of the drug.

Darius’s family have released a statement about his use of the drug that killed him (Credit: Splash News)

Singer’s family on his use of drug that killed him

They have revealed that Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

A statement from his family to the PA news agency said: “The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest.

“Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time.”

How did Darius die?

In a statement released after his death, Darius’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.”

The statement continued. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” they added.

As his family had suggested, the death of the Pop Idol star has now been ruled an accident.

He died due to “inhalation of chloroethane.”

Thousands paid tribute to Darius after his death (Credit: YouTube)

What is Chloroethane?

Commonly known as ethyl chloride, chloroethane is used in petrol additives, plastics, dyes, pharmaceuticals, topical anaesthetics and as a refrigerant.

In the 1980s, it also became popular as a street drug.

If you inhale it, it can result in dizziness, euphoria, confusion and you can hallucinate and become uncoordinated.

Read more: Darius Danesh compared divorce to death in final interview

Larger doses can damage the liver and kidneys and depress the central nervous system, sometimes resulting in death.

Those who have taken it may appear to be drunk and in smaller doses the after-effects are similar to a hangover.

However, if the concentration of what has been inhaled is too high, breathing can stop and major organs begin to fail. Without immediate medical attention, it will be fatal.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!