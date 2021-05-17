Danny Miller and his girlfriend have announced they’re engaged and expecting their first baby.

The Emmerdale actor popped the question to partner Steph Jones in St Lucia earlier this year.

Steph then found out she was pregnant a month later, just before the couple were set to begin IVF treatment.

Danny Miller is engaged and expecting his first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Danny said: “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky.

“We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

Meanwhile, Steph added: “It was a massive surprise. Because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF. It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and found out we were expecting in February.”

Danny also revealed he was filming for the soap when he found out the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

How did Danny and Steph meet and how long have they been together?

Danny – who plays Aaron Dingle in the soap – and Steph initially met in primary school.

They’ve been together for two years.

How did Danny propose?

Meanwhile, the actor proposed during a candlelit beach dinner in St Lucia in January.

The trip was booked to mark his 30th birthday celebrations.

Danny said his priorities have “changed now” (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Danny also revealed to OK! that his Emmerdale co-stars Kelvin Fletcher and Adam Thomas as well as Ryan Thomas will be at the wedding.

He also said his priorities have “changed” now.

Danny said: “My priorities have changed now and everything is about providing for the family and if that’s what’s going to provide for the family, then so be it.”

Fans have congratulated the couple on social media.

Danny plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Delighted for #DannyMiller that’s great news.”

Another gushed: “I think we all know Danny will be an amazing Dad!! Danny and Ryan are both going to be in the dad club. I’m emotional.”

A third added: “Very Happy #MillerMonday. I’m so happy for them.”

