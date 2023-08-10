The Voice Kids star Danny Jones’ son, five, rushed to hospital on family holiday

The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones has revealed that his five-year-old son was rushed to hospital during a recent family holiday.

The McFly singer was away in Tenerife when his little boy Cooper suffered a scary medical emergency.

Danny Jones’ son rushed to hospital

Danny’s wife, former Miss England Georgia, told fans about the nightmare ordeal on Instagram.

Sharing a cute snap of son Cooper at the airport, Georgia said: “This little guy just before we were due to fly home got a bit sick…”

Danny Jones’ little boy was rushed to hospital (Credit: Instagram)

“And when I say got a bit sick…” she continued. “He pretty quickly went from this,” she captioned a photo of the youngster chilling peacefully in a hotel bed. “To this,” she captioned another photo, this one a nightmare scene of him hooked up to tubes in a hospital bed.

Georgia went on to praise her and Danny’s only son, saying: “But my goodness he was so so brave.”

Five-year-old Cooper was taken ill on holiday in Tenerife (Credit: Instagram)

Thankfully, Georgia went on to reassure her followers that Cooper has now made a full recovery.

“I think if this had have been England it wouldn’t have been quite as dramatic.” She explained: “But I guess they have to be so careful with dehydration in little ones in hot countries. He wasn’t keeping water down so was pretty dehydrated and lethargic.”

The scare of course made it a stressful end to the family of three’s otherwise dreamy holiday, with their flights needing to be changed and new accomodation found.

“But we had to make sure this little man was back to eating waffles and chocolate sauce before we were confident to fly,” Georgia rightly told fans, sharing an adorable photo of the five-year-old boy eating said waffles looking a lot chirpier.

