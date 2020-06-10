Danny Dyer's grandmother rushed to hospital with pneumonia

Danny Dyer's elderly grandmother has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia - but her loved ones aren't allowed to visit her.

The family of the EastEnders star, 43, shared the news on Twitter today (June 10).

My beautiful mums 90th birthday party tonight. pic.twitter.com/0JM5B9nZUM — chris dyer (@Chrissie442Dyer) January 5, 2019

Danny's mum Chris Dyer wrote: "My little mum is in hospital with pneumonia. Not Covid thank [bleep].

"I'm taking up parcels and phoning her, but not being able to visit her is [bleep] devastating."

Chris later shared that her mum also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - a lung condition that causes breathing difficulties.

She is old with COPD it’s to be expected really. She is a strong old bird though. https://t.co/XhPlgRzPCI — chris dyer (@Chrissie442Dyer) June 9, 2020

Replying to a tweet, she explained: "She is old with COPD it’s to be expected really. She is a strong old bird though."

Following the news, her granddaughter, ex Love Island star Dani Dyer, 24, shared her concerns, writing: "Hope she's OK."

Chris replied: "So do I! Love you. I know she is in the best place to get better."

Danny's elderly grandmother has been rushed to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her tweet was subsequently flooded with messages of support.

One read: "Thank god she hasn't got Covid. But I bet it's horrible not being able to be with her when she needs you there the most."

A second added: "Sorry to hear that, wish her well. So hard on you not seeing her, squeezy hug for you."

Soap actor Danny is yet to comment on the matter.

Dani shared her concerns on Twitter, but dad Danny has yet to comment (Credit: Splash)

Family criticism

The news comes weeks after reality star Dani was criticised by fans for seemingly breaking lockdown rules.

The 24-year-old was alleged to have been hopping between her own home and that of her parents.

Speculation began after the star shared several images and videos of her enjoying cosy home time with her boyfriend, Sam Kimmence.

But then she continually shared images and videos of her spending time at her parents' home.

While last week, Dani - who found love with Jack Fincham on the ITV2 dating show - was also spotted enjoying a party with friends.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail: "[Dani's] been stuck indoors for weeks and just wanted the chance to see those closest to her again.

"On reflection, she feels really guilty for going and knows she shouldn't have acted against government rules. She will think twice next time."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Dani's reps for comment.

