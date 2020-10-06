Danny Cipriani reveals fiancée Victoria Rose has tragically lost their baby

Danny Cipriani has revealed the very sad news that his fiancée Victoria Rose has lost their baby at 24 weeks.

The rugby player, 32, told fans today (Tuesday, October 6) he is trying to stay positive following the tragic loss.

Addressing his 250,000 Instagram followers, Danny noted how the couple had already named the unborn child.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “At 24 weeks we lost River, our son. Was and is always going to be difficult, but we supported each other through it and found our love grew and got stronger.

Danny Cipriani revealed his and Victoria’s sad news on Instagram (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Read more: The One Show: Jermaine Jenas wins over viewers

“This may seem a sad post, it isn’t.”

An emotional Danny also noted 2020 has been “a challenging year, for many different reasons”.

At 24 weeks we lost River, our son.

But he stressed how important his relationship with Victoria has been in his life.

He said: “I’ve had to emotionally overcome and heal in different ways that I haven’t experienced before. In doing so it brought up old trauma and wounds that were unresolved.

Danny Cipriani and Victoria Rose are believed to have become a couple this year (Credit: Instagram @dannycipriani87)

Read more: Prince William A Planet For Us All: Viewers praise ‘inspirational’ and ‘genuine’ royal

“Then the most beautiful thing happened, I was going to be a father and I fell in love. Deeply in love.

“For me falling in love was the scariest thing to do hence my behaviour over the years, she is the most magnificent, kind, wise, and beautiful person I’ve ever met.”

The lengthy address also saw Danny express his resolve to live a happy life with his wife-to-be.

Danny expressed his resolve to live a happy life with his wife-to-be (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Cipriani ‘more determined than ever’

“I’m more determined than ever to keep growing learning and loving with my woman,” he continued.

“I’m also locked in to represent myself the best I can on the field which to this day I still don’t think I have done… The future is exciting it’s going to take hard work. I’m ready.”

Victoria Rose’s reaction on social media

Mum-of-two Victoria has not addressed the loss of her baby directly on her own Instagram account.

But she did post a loved-snap of herself embracing Danny earlier today.

Adding a smiley emoji to her post, she wrote: “May you wake up with messy hair and gratitude. I did.”

Danny, who dated late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack for eight weeks before they split in May 2019, went public with his relationship with Victoria in June.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.