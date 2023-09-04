Danny Cipriani claims Kelly Brook cheated on Thom Evans with him in his new autobiography Who Am I?.

Rugby player Danny dated Kelly from August 2008 to June 2010. Come November of 2010, Kelly is believed to have started dating fellow player Thom. The Scot was previously teammates with Danny at the London Wasps rugby club.

However, Danny reportedly set out to win Kelly back. And, driven by jealously, he suggests his alleged actions “fair game”, even though he admits to being friends with Thom.

Kelly Brook pictured walking with Thom Evans when they were a couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Cipriani book claims

According to The Sun, Danny said: “I felt like it was fair game. I look back and a lot of it was ego-driven. I felt like what was mine wasn’t mine any more.”

Furthermore, he is said to have revealed he was “devastated” when Kelly announced she was pregnant in March 2011.

Sadly, Kelly reportedly lost the baby later that year. And The Sun reports Danny writes in his book that he and she subsequently at some point “secretly” met in Mauritius.

She previously dated Danny (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She’s still meant to be with Thom’

Danny reportedly writes: “When she loses the baby, we secretly meet up in ­Mauritius, while she’s still meant to be with Thom. I know deep down it’s wrong, but I’m convinced I want her back.”

I know deep down it’s wrong, but I’m convinced I want her back.

However, the alleged reunion reportedly led Danny to realise the relationship wasn’t meant to be.

He is said to add: “I thought I got what I wanted. So you get the prize of what you wanted but that’s just ego again.”

ED! has approached representatives for Kelly Brook for comment.

Danny is now married to wife Victoria Rose from Derby. They wed in April 2021.

Kelly married Jeremy Parisi in July 2022, after seven years of dating.

Thom, meanwhile, reportedly got engaged to Nicole Scherzinger in June of this year.

