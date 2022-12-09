Danniella Westbrook thanks hospital for ‘saving her life’ after being ‘hours away from cardiac arrest’

Danniella Westbrook has thanked hospital workers in London for ‘saving her life’ amid claims she was close to cardiac arrest.

Former EastEnders actress Danniella, 49, gave followers on Instagram a health update earlier today (Friday December 9).

She told her fans in a Insta Story that medics had ‘managed to stabilise’ her during her worrying experience.

Danniella Westbrook has told fans about her hospital experience (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danniella Westbrook hospital update

Late on Thursday evening the ex soap cast member shared a short clip giving followers a glimpse of her surroundings.

Laying in bed and dressed in a hospital gown, Danniella panned around the room, also revealing hospital equipment.

She captioned the video: “Septics, Strep A and a constant temperature of 39.8.”

And just a few hours later, in the early hours of this morning, Danniella’s first ‘thank you’ was uploaded to her Stories account.

Danniella Westbrook shared an Instagram Story view from hospital (Credit: Instagram)

‘My chest was so tight’

As Friday morning progressed, the Sam Mitchell star added another post to her main account to detail her situation.

Alongside a selfie showing her in a pink dressing gown, Danniella expressed her heartfelt gratitude to doctors and nurses.

She captioned her upload: “Whipps Cross [the hospital] just saved my life and I am forever grateful.”

Danniella also advice for anyone suffering similar symptoms.

She went on: “If you have this flu bug and tight chest ring an ambulance.

“I was hours away from a cardiac arrest, my chest was so tight.

I was hours away from a cardiac arrest.

“Now I need complete bed rest for a few days #blessed.”

ED! has approached a representative for Danniella Westbrook for comment.

Ex soap star thanks hospital staff (Credit: Instagram)

How Danniella’s Instagram fans reacted

Hundreds of Instagram users commented on Danniella’s post, with many upset to hear about her condition.

Many of those also said they were praying for her recovery.

And several also noted how they and their families have been lucky enough to be treated at the same hospital.

One person told Danniella: “I’m praying you make a full recovery sweetheart.

“Get plenty of rest and Whipps Cross hospital are fantastic.

“Sending all my love and prayers to you.”

“Get better soon gorgeous,” said another fan.

A third chipped in with: “So many germs going around at the moment.”

Paul Danan also indicated he was shocked by Danniella’s news as he sent her his best wishes.

Sharing an open-mouth emoji and a teary emoji, the ex Hollyoaks actor wrote: “Praying you’re ok babe. Sending lots of love your way.”

And Aisleyne Horgan Wallace added: “Oh babe I’m so sorry. But so grateful you’re OK. Rest darling x.”

