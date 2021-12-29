Danniella Westbrook sparks feud rumours with Celebrity Big Brother bestie Gemma Collins

Danniella Westbrook has sparked rumours of a feud with Gemma Collins, despite the pair bonding on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former EastEnders star, 48, took to social media and answered a fan question about her and Gemma’s relationship.

And it seems they no longer speak.

What did Danniella Westbrook say about her relationship with The GC?

On Instagram, Danniella looked back at the series in 2016, where she and Gemma were shacked up together in the house.

She captioned an image: “Nights like this are special… many memories were made #cbb #2016.”

But when a fan asked if Danniella still spoke to Gemma, she provided an emphatic response.

“Nope,” she said.

The follower who asked the question responded: “aw that’s a shame!!

“You both seemed to really get on. How come? Xx.”

Gemma and Danniella appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

CBB BFFs

The statement came as a surprise because the two bonded in the house.

Danniella often supported Gemma during her numerous meltdowns, and sat with her as she opened up about her struggles.

And, after the series finished, the two went away on a spa day together to pamper themselves.

Gemma even hinted the two were about to jet off on holiday together.

She said on Instagram next to a snap of them both: “Fantastic day so far with @danniellawestbrook #excitingtimes.”

She added bikini and airplane emojis.

Danniella says she doesn’t speak to Gemma anymore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has happened to Danniella recently?

Last month, Danniella revealed that she was once again in hospital.

Posting on Instagram, she shared an image of herself waiting to go into theatre for an undisclosed procedure.

She thanked the “amazing” surgeons at the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.

Danniella also said she was “overwhelmed and full of hope and gratitude”.