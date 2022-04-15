Danniella Westbrook pictures at two events
News

Danniella Westbrook confirms engagement to toyboy boyfriend after he proposes in jail

David is 20 years her junior

By Nancy Brown

Danniella Westbrook is engaged to boyfriend David after he proposed to her from prison.

David, 28, will be out next year, with the actress, 48, admitting he has 11 months of his sentence still to serve.

As a result, Danniella has said that she could tie the knot in the Maldives early next year.

They plan to wed as soon as he is allowed to travel.

Danniella Westbrook poking out her tongue
Danniella Westbrook has confirmed boyfriend David has proposed (Credit: Splash News)

Danniella Westbrook engaged to boyfriend David

Speaking to the Daily Star, Danniella confirmed her engagement.

She explained: “I’ve got a big ring that was made for me, and I wore it into the jail and David said it was lovely but it’s not big enough, so there is a bigger one coming.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

“He has asked me to marry him but I told him to wait until he gets home. He asks me all the time, he even asked me at the jail. David didn’t get down on one knee or anything but he’s like: ‘We are getting married you know.'”

Danniella said she’s known David “for years”, with the pair having an on/off romance after meeting in Spain five years ago.

In fact, the pair lived together in Marbella, Danniella said.

David’s on a promise of ‘sleepless nights’ once he’s out

And she also revealed she’s given David a test run between the sheets because she “wouldn’t wait that long to se if he’s any good”.

She did admit, however, that it’s “impossible” to have a physical relationship with someone in jail.

“There’s nothing like that going on now though, they listen in to all your phone calls and screen the emails and photocopy all of the letters so we can’t risk anything rude on there as all the screws will see it first,” she said.

She added there will be “many sleepless nights on my gorgeous new bed once he’s out”.

Danniella also revealed what David is inside for.

Read more: Danniella Westbrook grieves loss of much-loved family member

He’s serving a sentence of nine years and nine months at Her Majesty’s pleasure.

However, Danniella said “he’s home next year” having been in prison since early 2019.

She said David “got done for counterfeit goods and he had a fight with someone, an affray”.

However, she said they weren’t together at the time.

Has Danniella Westbrook been married before?

The wedding will be Danniella’s third.

She was first married to van driver Ben Morgan in 1998, but they divorced nine months later.

In 2001, she married businessman Kevin Jenkins, almost four months after the birth of their daughter Jodie.

They divorced in 2020.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Danniella’s news.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul Sinha with his husband on their wedding day
Paul Sinha pays tribute to husband Oliver Levy as he issues health update on Loose Women
Kate Garraway on GMB wearing a green dress
GMB host Kate Garraway issues apology over asylum seeker comment: ‘I made an error’
Loose Women stars arguing
Loose Women’s Linda Robson defended by Sunetra Sarker in Boris row
Home and Away Ari deathbed split with headshot
Why did Home and Away kill off Ari Parata? Fans are distraught
Rachel Riley wearing a floral summer dress and smiling
Countdown host Rachel Riley’s incurable health battle that leaves her feeling ‘unwell’
Prince Harry smiling and Prince William
Real reason Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t meet up with William during secret UK visit ‘revealed’