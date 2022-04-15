Danniella Westbrook is engaged to boyfriend David after he proposed to her from prison.

David, 28, will be out next year, with the actress, 48, admitting he has 11 months of his sentence still to serve.

As a result, Danniella has said that she could tie the knot in the Maldives early next year.

They plan to wed as soon as he is allowed to travel.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Danniella confirmed her engagement.

She explained: “I’ve got a big ring that was made for me, and I wore it into the jail and David said it was lovely but it’s not big enough, so there is a bigger one coming.

“He has asked me to marry him but I told him to wait until he gets home. He asks me all the time, he even asked me at the jail. David didn’t get down on one knee or anything but he’s like: ‘We are getting married you know.'”

Danniella said she’s known David “for years”, with the pair having an on/off romance after meeting in Spain five years ago.

In fact, the pair lived together in Marbella, Danniella said.

David’s on a promise of ‘sleepless nights’ once he’s out

And she also revealed she’s given David a test run between the sheets because she “wouldn’t wait that long to se if he’s any good”.

She did admit, however, that it’s “impossible” to have a physical relationship with someone in jail.

“There’s nothing like that going on now though, they listen in to all your phone calls and screen the emails and photocopy all of the letters so we can’t risk anything rude on there as all the screws will see it first,” she said.

She added there will be “many sleepless nights on my gorgeous new bed once he’s out”.

Danniella also revealed what David is inside for.

He’s serving a sentence of nine years and nine months at Her Majesty’s pleasure.

However, Danniella said “he’s home next year” having been in prison since early 2019.

She said David “got done for counterfeit goods and he had a fight with someone, an affray”.

However, she said they weren’t together at the time.

Has Danniella Westbrook been married before?

The wedding will be Danniella’s third.

She was first married to van driver Ben Morgan in 1998, but they divorced nine months later.

In 2001, she married businessman Kevin Jenkins, almost four months after the birth of their daughter Jodie.

They divorced in 2020.

